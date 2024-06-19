Euro 2024: Germany beat Hungary to qualify for last 16

Germany secured qualification for the knockout stage of their home Euros, after a 2-0 win over Hungary. Jamal Musiala scored again but, though comfortable in the end, Germany had to work hard for their win.

It was tougher than the opening night rout of Scotland, but Germany's Euro 2024 momentum continues to grow, after a goal in each half from Jamal Musiala and captain Ilkay Gündogan secured qualification and a win over Hungary on Wednesday.

With spirits high and flags fluttering around the stadium in Stuttgart, expectations were higher for Germany than they’ve been for some time as their second match of Euro 2024 kicked off. But goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was called to action within thirty seconds, as the Germany defense failed to deal with a simple long ball.

The nervy start continued, with even Toni Kroos, normally so flawless, misplacing a pass in midfield that allowed Hungary another chance, eventually blocked by Joshua Kimmich.

Musiala doubles up

Soon though, the hosts hit their stride, and eventually got the opener. Jamal Musiala, the only man to score twice in the tournament so far, lashed in from close range after a mixup between two of Hungary’s Bundesliga contingent, Peter Gulacsi and Willi Orban, both of RB Leipzig.

Neuer was called into action again soon after halftime, clawing out a Dominik Szoboszlai freekick from the top corner. While they had plenty of the ball, and spells where they looked dangerous, Germany continued to give up chances after the break, without making many of their own. Coach Julian Nagelsmann was concerned enough to make a double substitution before the hour mark, replacing Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz with Niklas Füllkrug and Leroy Sane.

But still the chances came for Hungary, most notably when Barnabas Varga headed over a presentable opportunity just after the hour mark. That profligacy was soon punished as Germany suddenly found the cutting edge they’d been lacking. Captain Ilkay Gündogan swept home a low Maximilian Mittelstädt cross to finish a clinical team move.

Switzerland up next

The goal allowed Nagelsmann to rest Musiala and Robert Andrich, with Hungary’s energy sapped by the concession. The struggles of the first half now seemed a distant memory.

With qualification secured, Nagelsmann will have a chance to rest even more players if he wishes against Switzerland on Sunday, though that match may in Frankfurt yet dictate who goes through as winners of the group. Those expectations remain high.