EU unveils plan for new digital ID wallet

The European Commission on Thursday unveiled a plan to provide digital wallets for the EU’s 450 million residents to store their identity documents.

According to the proposal, EU citizens will be able to sign up voluntarily for the European Digital Identity Wallets that will allow them to access a wide range of public services and store official documents.

Officials say the coronavirus pandemic has shown the need to have a way of recognizing paperwork across the 27-member bloc. Diplomats last month signed off on a digital green travel certificate, effectively a vaccine passport, as a means of reopening travel across the European Union.

The Commission, the EU executive largely responsible for proposing legislation, intends the wallets come in the form of a smartphone application to help citizens navigate cross-border bureaucracy.

But before it becomes law, the proposal would be need to approved by lawmakers in the European Parliament and all 27 EU governments.

jf/rt (AP, Reuters)