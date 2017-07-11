EU to prioritize global vaccination, von der Leyen says in State of EU address

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament on Wednesday, where she said the coming year would be "another test of character for the EU."

"In the biggest global health crisis we chose to go it together," von der Leyen said, adding that 70% of Europe's adult population was fully vaccinated.

But she stressed that the EU must now focus on global vaccine production. Von der Leyen said Europe was the only region to share its vaccine stock with other countries and pledged an additional 200 million doses to low-income countries.

"I can announce today that the (European) Commission will add a new donation of another 200 million doses until the middle of next year. This is an investment in solidarity, and it is an investment also in global health," she said.

Pandemic is 'a marathon, not a sprint'

Her speech comes as EU nations are still grappling with a lingering coronavirus pandemic, that Von der Leyen said was still causing a lot of grief.

But the EU Comission president stressed that the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 must be quickened across the globe

"Let's make sure that it does not turn into a pandemic of the non-vaccinated," she told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

She recognised the economic disparity between economically advanced countries and poorer nations.

"With less than one percent of global doses administered in low income countries, the scale of injustice and the level of urgency is obvious," she said.

This is a developing story, more to come...

