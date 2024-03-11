EU states agree to regulate Deliveroo, Uber workers' rights

EU ministers have agreed that the bloc should regulate the circumstances under which "gig economy" workers would be granted employee rights. The rules would apply to platforms such as Deliveroo and Uber.

European Union member states' labor and social ministers on Monday agreed on regulations that determine when workers on platforms like Uber and Deliveroo should be classified as employees.

The Platform Work Directive would categorize workers on "gig-economy" apps as employees in certain cases. This would apply where the platform supervises workers' performances electronically and controls factors like how much they are paid and their working hours.

"Better working conditions for those delivering your meal at home!" the rotating Belgian EU presidency tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Belgian officials mediated talks to pass the legislation in Brussels on Monday.

A statement from the European Council said the legislation set minimum protection standards for more than 28 million people across the EU working in the gig economy.

"This is the first-ever piece of EU legislation to regulate algorithmic management in the workplace and to set EU minimum standards to improve working conditions for millions of platform workers across the EU," Belgian labor minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said.

"The agreement confirmed today builds on the efforts of previous Council presidencies and reaffirms the social dimension of the European Union."

The draft EU law did not win EU member states' support last month. The February 8 text was understood to have been effectively scuppered when France, Germany, Estonia, and Greece abstained in a vote to support it.

Although the regulation still needs to be passed by the European Parliament, this is considered likely.

Uber has lobbied against the draft rules and said any proposal must balance the differing requirements of drivers and couriers.

