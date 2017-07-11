EU parliament backs Ukraine, Moldova as leaders meet in Brussels

The European Parliament has voted in favor of granting Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status while leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the issue on Thursday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the parliamentary vote had been "unequivocal" and that the European Council "should grant candidate status today" to the two countries. "This will show leadership, resolve and vision in context of Russia's war against Ukraine," she tweeted.

Ireland: 'Ukraine belongs in the European family'

European Union leaders are also set to give their opinion on Thursday as they meet to discuss the possibility of backing the proposal, a first step in a long journey toward full membership that could take up to a decade to come to fruition.

The EU's 27 nations have been united in backing Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow.

EU leaders were initially divided on how quickly the bloc should accept Ukraine as a member, with the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark among the most skeptical.

But Ukraine's bid got a boost last week when the European Commission gave its endorsement based on Kyiv's answers to a questionnaire.

"Today the EU is sending a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine that you belong to the European family, that you belong to the EU ... and you will get candidate status," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as he arrived at the summit.

Nevertheless, the head of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriy Yermak, said Kyiv was still "waiting for the green light" to receive EU candidate status, adding that the objective is to achieve "full membership."

Ukraine has been vocal about its determination to join the EU ever since Russian troops invaded in late February, with fighting raging especially in the east of the country.

North Macedonia and Albania still in limbo

Leaders will also debate Thursday a recommendation for the European Commission to grant Moldova, a country that borders Ukraine, candidate status.

Thursday's talks will also include moving forward with accession negotiations for North Macedonia and Albania, with the two countries being given candidate status in 2005 and 2014 respectively.

"For almost 20 years, the countries and the citizens of the Western Balkans have been waiting for the opportunity to become members of

the European Union," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said ahead of the summit in Brussels.

Scholz mentioned that North Macedonia had even changed its name to further its aspirations of joining the EU.

