A person in a protective suit stands in an airport as travelers wait to board buses to leave for quarantine in China
China has so far required inbound travelers to quarantine upon arrivalImage: Emily Wang Fujiyama/AP Photo/picture alliance
HealthEurope

EU mulls stance on China travelers amid COVID concerns

1 hour ago

With China scrapping its strict COVID restrictions, several countries have introduced mandatory testing on travelers from China. Italy is calling for EU-wide measures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LWgK

The European Commission on Thursday was holding talks on possibly introducing new measures in response to China's decision to lift its COVID travel ban

Despite an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections, China is easing its curbs on travel to and from the country following protests against its strict zero-COVID policy.

The EU's health directorate general said it was meeting "to discuss the COVID-19 situation in China and possible measures to be taken in a coordinated way" across the 27-member bloc.

China relaxes official zero-COVID policy

Which countries will require COVID tests from travelers from China?

India, Japan, Taiwan, Italy and the US are introducing mandatory COVID-19 tests on all travelers from China. 

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she "expects and hopes" for Rome's measures to be implemented on an EU level.

"Italy cannot be the only country to carry out anti-COVID checks at airports for those arriving from China," said Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister and transport minister. "I have asked that checks and possible limitations be applied throughout Europe." 

US to screen all China arrivals for COVID-19

How have other countries reacted to China's move?

While French President Emmanuel Macron said he had asked authorities to take "appropriate measures" to protect citizens, French health officials said they saw "no reason" to reintroduce measures on travelers. 

"From a scientific point of view, there is no reason at this stage to bring back controls at the borders," Brigitte Autran, head of the French health risk assessment committee COVARS, said on French Radio Classique on Thursday.

Germany also said it saw no need to bring back travel restrictions. Austria noted that the return of Chinese tourists to Europe comes with economic benefits. 

What travel rules is China easing? 

Following two years of some of the world's strictest COVID policies, China began relaxing its lockdowns and extensive testing and announced that it would no longer release an official daily COVID death toll

The country is scrapping its quarantine requirement for travelers from abroad on January 8. Until now, passengers arriving from abroad, including Chinese nationals, have had to quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home.

The move is widely expected to revive international tourism, as Chinese tourists had long made up a large proportion of the world's tourist population before the pandemic.

COVID situation in China 'quite worrying': Molecular biologist

fb/sms (AFP, Reuters) 

People outside a pharmacy in Beijing to buy medications to treat COVID-19 symptoms

Concern over rising COVID-19 cases in China

Concern over rising COVID-19 cases in China

China has reported five more COVID-related deaths. The surge in cases has also led to an increase in the demand for medical supplies. Pharmacies and hospitals are struggling to keep up with the rapidly rising number of coronavirus infections.
HealthDecember 20, 202201:46 min
Residents rush to stock up on necessities at a supermarket in Wuhan

China slowly lowers zero-COVID restrictions

China slowly lowers zero-COVID restrictions

The move away from COVID-19 curbs is being greeted by many Chinese people. But, as the country begins to slowly open up again, many are nervous about the current high rates of infection.
HealthDecember 9, 202202:02 min
