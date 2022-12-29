EU mulls stance on China travelers amid COVID concerns

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she "expects and hopes" for Rome's measures to be implemented on an EU level.
"Italy cannot be the only country to carry out anti-COVID checks at airports for those arriving from China," said Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister and transport minister. "I have asked that checks and possible limitations be applied throughout Europe."
US to screen all China arrivals for COVID-19
How have other countries reacted to China's move?
While French President Emmanuel Macron said he had asked authorities to take "appropriate measures" to protect citizens, French health officials said they saw "no reason" to reintroduce measures on travelers.
"From a scientific point of view, there is no reason at this stage to bring back controls at the borders," Brigitte Autran, head of the French health risk assessment committee COVARS, said on French Radio Classique on Thursday.
Germany also said it saw no need to bring back travel restrictions. Austria noted that the return of Chinese tourists to Europe comes with economic benefits.
The country is scrapping its quarantine requirement for travelers from abroad on January 8. Until now, passengers arriving from abroad, including Chinese nationals, have had to quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home.