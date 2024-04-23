  1. Skip to content
EU lawmakers approve overhaul of budget rules

April 23, 2024

Brussels has spent two years negotiating reforms. which aim to boost investment while controlling debt levels of member states.

100 euro notes
The US approved a reform of the bloc's budgetary rulesImage: Andrei Barmashov/PantherMedia/image images

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday approved a reform of the bloc's budgetary rules aimed at reigning in spending.

Brussels has spent two years negotiating the reform.

The new rules still need to be endorsed by the bloc's 27 member states. Member state negotiators gave provisional approval in February after talks with lawmakers.

The EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said that the new rules are "more flexible, more growth oriented, more credible in their implementation."

He said that the reform was a "good compromise."

More to come... 