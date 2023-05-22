EU foreign ministers hold talks on Ukraine, Balkans

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to join the Brussels meeting via video link. The ministers are also scheduled to speak with the leaders of Western Balkan states intending to join the bloc.

The European Union's foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the bloc's foreign policy.

The talks in the Belgian capital are scheduled to last two days, with Russia's war in Ukraine set to be one of the main topics on the agenda.

The ministers are to be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who will speak at the meeting via video link.

The diplomats are also expected to adopt new sanctions against Iran over the regime's crackdown on anti-government protests.

Also to be discussed is the Western Balkans, which includes six countries that have applied to join the EU. The leaders of Albania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Kosovo are set to meet with EU foreign ministers in the hope of advancing membership talks.

Foreign ministers are also scheduled to address the unrest in Sudan and the situation in the Horn of Africa, which has been hit by severe drought after several failed rainy seasons.

