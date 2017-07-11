EU countries again carrying out more deportations

According to figures released Monday by the EU's statistics arm Eurostat, there was an increase in the second quarter of 2022 in the number of deportation orders issued across the 27-nation bloc.

While 23,110 deportations were carried out, including some people being sent from one EU member country to another, the deportation of 96,550 non-EU citizens from EU nations was ordered in the second quarter of 2022.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the numbers represent a 15% increase in deportation orders and an 11% increase in the number of deportations actually carried out.

Where are people being ordered deported from?

France ordered the largest numbers to be deported in the second quarter, with 33,450 deportation orders. After France, Greece ordered 8,750 people out, Germany 8,275 people and Italy 6,020 individuals.

During the second quarter of this year, France carried out 3,590 deportations. That is more than Germany's 2,765 deportations.

After France and Germany, Sweden carried out the largest number of deportations in the second quarter with 2,380 people sent home and Greece returning 1,770 people.

According to Eurostat, Albanians were the largest number of those sent back, followed by Georgians, Russians and Turks.

Italy saw the number of deportation orders rise 2,000% over the first quarter of 2022 in the second quarter. In the period from January to March, Italy had only issued 260 deportation orders.

Not since the third quarter of 2020 had Italy issued so many deportation orders. At that time, 6,850 non-EU citizens were ordered out of the country. In Italy, Algerians, followed by Moroccans, Albanians and Pakistanis received the most orders.

Why is there an increase in deportations now?

The number of deportations across the EU was down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Germany only carried out 760 deportations during the second quarter compared to 9,920 deportations during the same quarter in 2019.

According to EU law, those with a visa or asylum status may not necessarily be able to travel freely within the bloc and depending on the particulars of their legal status can be sent back to another member state.

ar/sms (dpa, Reuters)