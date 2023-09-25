  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Hollywood strike
NASA expedition
BusinessEurope

EU blocks Booking takeover of Swedish online travel rival

September 25, 2023

The European Commission said it prevented the €1.63 ($1.8 billion) deal in order to protect consumers. Booking owns Booking.com, Kayak and other websites, while eTraveli's offerings include Gotogate and MyTrip.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WlqE
A smartphone showing the Booking.com app
Booking.com is headquartered in the Netherlands but it is a subsidiary of US-based Booking HoldingsImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

The European Commission blocked US travel giant Booking from acquiring its Swedish rival eTraveli on Monday.

Booking commands a 60% market share for online travel agencies in Europe, the Commission said. Meanwhile, eTraveli operates several websites to compare airfares like Gotogate and MyTrip.

"Booking's acquisition of eTraveli would strengthen Booking's dominant position in the online travel agencies market and likely lead to higher costs for hotels and, possibly, consumers," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

Deal struck down to protect travelers

The EU said it vetoed the €1.63 ($1.8 billion) deal to protect consumers and ensure there is competition in the market.

It was concerned that Booking would become the main online travel agency for flights, in addition to its already-dominant position in the hotel market.

"Our decision to block the merger means that European hotels and travelers will not be further limited in the options available to offer their services and book their trips," Reynders said.

Didier Reynders speaking at a press conference
European Commissioner for Justice said such vetoes are rareImage: Dursun Aydemir/AA/picture alliance

Booking.com is headquartered in Amsterdam but it is a subsidiary of Booking Holdings, which is based in the US. The company's other travel websites include Kayak, Priceline and Agoda.

"Bans are rare, and today's decision is in fact the first merger to be blocked this year," Reynders added.

zc/fb (dpa, AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Vacation rentals on the beach at Platja de Cala Fornells on Mallorca.

Europe clamps down on illegal vacation rentals

Europe clamps down on illegal vacation rentals

With a shortage of housing in many European cities, governments from Spain to Germany are cracking down on illegal short-term vacation rentals on platforms like Airbnb. But will it work?
TravelApril 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An elderly woman and children sit on bags of belongings as residents gather in central Stepanakert to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Videostill | Kwame Nkrumah

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

SocietySeptember 25, 202300:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

President Bashar Assad arrives in Hangzhou, China, on a red carpet, flanked by suits

China-Syria: Bashar Assad seeks Xi's help to end isolation

China-Syria: Bashar Assad seeks Xi's help to end isolation

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

NASA OSIRIS-REx spacecraft Rückkehr

NASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desert

NASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desert

ScienceSeptember 24, 202301:59 min
More from North America
Go to homepage