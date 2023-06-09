  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Politics

EU asylum policy

13 minutes ago

European Union asylum policy exists to develop and harmonize principles and measures used by member states to regulate migration processes and asylum claims in the EU and, more specifically, in the Schengen Area.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SMY3
Luxembourg EU-Minister Migrationsabkommen
High-rise office building against a blue sky, with a row of European member state flags on polesImage: RTRTV

Ever since the migration crisis in 2015, the EU has been engaged in internal negotiations to develop an effective European migration policy. The aim is to regulate and control the high number of migrants.

Read the story: Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

Solidarity, expressed with respect to natural human rights, is one of the central principles of migration policy when coordinating political and social forces to solve the migration issue.

Read the story: EU's refugee plight could worsen in 2023 without policy change

Migration policy and its implementation relies on data regarding the current state of affairs, in particular statistics relating to the numbers of legal — and illegal — migrants crossing European Union borders.

Read the story: Lack of EU unity on asylum keeps refugees at the margins

Despite the fact that migration policy is determined internally, it also serves as an international regulator owing to the associated impact on the crossing of state borders. As a result, the development of such policy is directly affected by events at an international level.

EU countries reach deal on refugee hosting: Bernd Riegert reports

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

external

EU countries reach deal on refugee hosting: Bernd Riegert reports

18 hours ago02:11 min
A dinghy full of refugees being rescued by a Spanish NGO, Open Arms, off the Libyan coast.

Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

The recurring conundrum of how to sort out the dysfunctional EU migration system returns to the stage this week.
MigrationFebruary 8, 2023
Migrants in front of a mural by artist Braga Last1 in Calais, France in November 2022

EU refugee plight could worsen in 2023 without policy change

EU asylum law remains controversial, as member countries search for the right policies amid conflicting interests.
PoliticsJanuary 2, 2023
The camp for displaced people at Moria

Still no unity on EU asylum policy

In Brussels, Bernd Riegert asks what lessons have been learned in five years of trying to come up with a common plan.
Human RightsSeptember 4, 2020
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A resident with her pets being evacuated on a boat from a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be held accountable

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Nairobi | Matatu-Surfen-Trend

Kenya's risky Matatu surfing craze

Kenya's risky Matatu surfing craze

Cars and Transportation5 hours ago02:14 min
More from Africa

Asia

A tightly packed crowd of youths in China

China: Young people feel the crunch in tough job market

China: Young people feel the crunch in tough job market

Business4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rammstein live in Odense, Denmark

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

Music5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sea swell in foreground with a boat of migrants on the horizon.

EU ministers strike long-awaited deal on asylum reforms

EU ministers strike long-awaited deal on asylum reforms

Politics51 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

US: What is the Trump classified documents case about?

US: What is the Trump classified documents case about?

Crime12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

New 2,000 pesos notes from Argentina

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso bill as inflation bites

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso bill as inflation bites

Business4 hours ago02:22 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage