DW's Erkan Arikan
Image: DW/B. Scheid

Erkan Arikan

Political reporter with a focus on events in and concerning Turkey, German domestic and foreign affairs policy, integration, migration and diversity.

Erkan Arikan is a news junkie through and through. He thus tries to join the dots with every development in the political landscape. Why is it happening? Who is behind it? How should we understand the context?

For Erkan Arikan, working as a journalist is a vocation. With his more than 20 years of journalistic experience at a number of media outlets, he is always at pains to put political events in context and comment on them. The fact that he was born into a migrant worker family gives him a multifaceted view on events, whether Bundestag elections in Germany or parliamentary elections in Turkey. He takes a critical stance toward both countries, as both are important to him.

Stories by Erkan Arikan

Kavala supporters hold placards reading 'The Gezi resistance continues'

Turkey's judiciary does government's bidding

The life sentence for Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala is no surprise, says DW's Erkan Arikan.
DW's Erkan Arikan
Commentary
Politics
April 26, 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech in Eskisehir

Erdogan is fighting to stay in power

The Turkish president's move to expel 10 ambassadors is another attempt to distract from problems at home.
DW's Erkan Arikan
Commentary
Human Rights
October 24, 2021
Soldiers at a court in Istanbul

Turkey's judicial farce

The acquittal and immediate rearrest of Osman Kavala is a disappointment to the opposition, DW's Erkan Arikan writes.
DW's Erkan Arikan
Commentary
Law and Justice
February 19, 2020
Türkey: Gezi Park Protest defendants

Hope in Turkey

Acquittals in the Gezi Park tria came as a surprise to many, DW's Erkan Arikan writes. Some consider them a miracle.
DW's Erkan Arikan
Commentary
Law and Justice
February 18, 2020
Turkish guest workers in an auto factory in Cologne, Germany in 1964

Germany's other forgotten workers

Many East Germans felt left behind after 1989. So did the guest workers who helped make Germany an economic powerhouse.
DW's Erkan Arikan
Commentary
Society
November 10, 2019
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan's big win

The deal that Russia and Turkey struck at the expense of Kurds benefits Erdogan above all, DW's Erkan Arikan writes.
DW's Erkan Arikan
Commentary
Conflicts
October 23, 2019
