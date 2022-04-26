Erkan Arikan
Political reporter with a focus on events in and concerning Turkey, German domestic and foreign affairs policy, integration, migration and diversity.
Erkan Arikan is a news junkie through and through. He thus tries to join the dots with every development in the political landscape. Why is it happening? Who is behind it? How should we understand the context?
For Erkan Arikan, working as a journalist is a vocation. With his more than 20 years of journalistic experience at a number of media outlets, he is always at pains to put political events in context and comment on them. The fact that he was born into a migrant worker family gives him a multifaceted view on events, whether Bundestag elections in Germany or parliamentary elections in Turkey. He takes a critical stance toward both countries, as both are important to him.