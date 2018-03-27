 Eric Carle′s ′The Very Hungry Caterpillar′ is 50 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.05.2019

Culture

Eric Carle's 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' is 50

One of the world's best loved children's books tells of a ravenous caterpillar that eats his way through Swiss cheese, chocolate cake and more! A German museum is now showing Carle's colorful original collage work.

Ausstellung Eric Carles Bilderbücher: 50 Jahre Die kleine Raupe Nimmersatt (1969, 1987 Eric Carle)

It is Sunday morning. Little Eric and big Erich are walking through the forests of Feuerbach near Stuttgart in southwest Germany. Erich turns over stones, knocks on tree barks and shows Eric the many small, hidden creatures bustling in their micro-universe. The father explains the ways of life of ants, beetles and worms to his son — then he carefully puts the tiny creatures back where they belong. 

"I believe I honor my father by writing about small creatures in my books," writes illustrator Eric Carle on his website. "In a way, I'm also connecting with happier times." His distinctive children's books, which use his own unique collage technique, have been translated into more than 60 languages.

'The very hungry caterpillar': A children's cult classic

Over the decades, Carle has created about 70 illustrated books, but The Very Hungry Caterpillar is by far the most popular. Published for the first time 50 years ago as a picture book, it tells the story of an insatiably hungry caterpillar. It eats its way through apples, pears, plums, strawberries and oranges from one page to the next, then moves on to chocolate cake, ice cream waffles, pickles, cheese, sausages and lollipops. Of course, it ends up with a tummy pain — but it also becomes a beautiful butterfly.

The book was published on June 3, 1969.

Carle once explained the unexpected, timeless success of his story in an interview with the German weekly Stern magazine: "It's the story of hope. Like the caterpillar, a small and even ugly beast, you'll be big and beautiful one day. Your wings, or your talent, will unfold and you will fly into the future."

In the 1920s, the Carle family emigrated from Germany to the US in search of work and a better life. Eric was born in Syracuse, New York in 1929, but when he was six, the family moved back to Feuerbach. It was a decision with far-reaching consequences. 

When WWII broke out in 1939, Eric's father was drafted and soon captured by the Russians. His son, along with the entire school class, was moved to the Siegfried Line, a defensive military line between Germany and France, to dig trenches. When Eric's once caring father returned from Russian captivity eight years later, he was a wreck. The close bond between father and son no longer existed. "While he had lost all his will to live, I was discovering a new world," Eric Carle wrote in an article in Germany's Focus magazine.

A university education in post-war Germany

After graduating from the Academy of Art and Design in Stuttgart, Carle returned to the US in 1952. "I was not even 23 years old, had a nice workbook and $40 in my pocket," the illustrator recalls.

page from book by Eric Carle that shows to bugs on a leaf (1977 Eric Carle)

More bugs: A page from Carle's 'The Grouchy Ladybug'

His adventurousness paid off, too. For many years, he worked in an advertising agency. "In the mid-1960s, Bill Martin Jr. [a children's book author] saw a display of a red lobster I had designed and asked me to illustrate Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? What an inspirational book!" Carle said. "The big leaves, bright colors and thick brushes of my former school came to mind, and this opportunity changed my life." 

Carle eventually realized that being an illustrator was not enough and began to write stories as well.

Project ideas in boxes

Carle recorded his ideas in sketchbooks that he would store in a small box. One day, as he was busy illustrating a historic cookbook, his editor asked to see the "box of ideas" he had heard about. "I gave him 1,2,3 to the Zoo," Carle said. 

The Very Hungry Caterpillar also ended up in bookstores thanks to an editor, Ann Beneduce. He had told her about his story idea of a worm eating his way through the pages of a book. She suggested a different creature:  "How about a caterpillar?" she said. Thrilled, Carle answered: "Butterfly!" The story of ​​the transformation of the very hungry caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly was born and took the form of a book that uses simple language and impressive pictures.

To this day, Eric Carle, who celebrates his 90th birthday on June 25, is best known for this slender children's book, found in children's rooms around the world.

From May 18 to September 8, 2019, the exhibition "Eric Carle's Picture Books: 50 Years of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar'" can be seen at the Museum Wilhelm Busch: the German Museum for Caricature and the Art of Drawing in Hanover.

  • Karoline Herfurth as the Little Witch (Studiocanal)

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A good witch and a coffee grinder robber

    A giant of German children's lit, Otfried Preussler wrote for kids aged 6 and up. His classics include "The Robber Hotzenplotz," in which a man steals a grandma's coffee grinder, and two boys set off to capture him. "The Little Witch" tells the story of a young sorceress learning the hard way what it means to be a "good" witch. The best-seller from 1957 was adapted into a film in 2018.

  • 'The NeverEnding Story' film still (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    'The NeverEnding Story' and beyond

    If the movie "The NeverEnding Story" thrilled you during your youth, you can — like the hero of that tale — immerse in Michael Ende's masterpiece that inspired the film. Following the movie's success, his other works were also translated. "Momo" deals with time — and criticizes efficiency and stress. "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver" is a beloved classic of German children's literature.

  • Author Janosch with his figures Bear and Tiger

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Off to paradise with tiger and bear

    In "The Trip to Panama," a bear and a tiger lead a dreamy and lazy life — until a wooden crate comes floating on a nearby river. "Panama" is written on it, and it smells like bananas. Intrigued, the bear and tiger set off to find this wonderful smelling country. Their long and winding quest leads them to the best place on Earth: home. Janosch charms young and old alike with his surreal logic.

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Germany's favorite dinosaur

    A well-known little dinosaur in Germany, the urmel, hatches from an egg in "Urmel From The Ice." The story is one Max Kruse's most famous works, thanks to its TV adaptation by the Augsburger Puppenkiste (picture). It also inspired the animated film "Impy's Island." The author's other famous work, "Lion on the Loose," is a merry adventure following an escaped wild animal through the city.

  • Buchcover Judith Kerr When Hitler stole the pink rabbit

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Escaping the Nazis

    Each of the main characters remains a safe distance away from evil in "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" (1971), by Judith Kerr. It is told through the eyes of a 9-year-old, Anna, whose family flees Germany just as the Nazis take power. There is no war in this novel; it hasn't happened yet. But the story remains as relevant today as it ever has been: Anna and her family end up refugees.

  • Buchcover Erich Kästner Emil and the Detectives

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Humorous adventures in realist Berlin

    Heading to Berlin? Pick up a copy of "Emil and the Detectives" by Erich Kästner. It'll take you (and your children) back to the German capital as it was in the late 1920s. After that, try another of Kästner's stories: In "Lottie and Lisa," separated twin girls meet each other for the first time at a summer camp. Decades later, it was adapted to the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "The Parent Trap."

  • Max and Moritz (Copyright: Karikaturmuseum Wilhelm Busch)

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Max and Moritz

    Many kindergartens and primary schools in Germany are named "Max and Moritz" after the prank-pulling duo in Wilhelm Busch's classic book. Note, however, that the book's pranks — and its moral compass — are firmly set in 1865. One example (spoiler alert!): After the boys' final prank fails, the two are ground up into pieces and fed to ducks. That's it. The end. No sequel.

  • Struwwelpeter Paulinchen

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The consequences of misbehaviour

    Another sure way to traumatize your children is "Struwwelpeter." In two of these 10 "moral" stories, a child dies; in another, a kid's thumb is cut off. At least some of the stories are lighter. One involves "Fidgety Philipp," whose dinner table antics spoil every meal. Even 150 years later, his name is used to scold children who can't sit still: "Don't be such a Zappel-Philipp!"

  • Buchcover Cornelia Funke Inkheart

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The power of books

    The "Inkheart" trilogy was published in the midst of the "Harry Potter" hurricane but still went on to become a success. Set in contemporary times, Cornelia Funke's main character in the story, a 12-year-old named Meggie, has the ability to take things out of books and make them come to life. It's something of a family trick. But it wouldn't be a good story unless that power came at a price.

  • Book cover Walter Moers The City of Dreaming Books

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A city of books awaits

    Zamonia is a fictional continent where funny stories happen — and the name of a series by Walter Moers. "The 13 1/2 Lives of Captain Bluebear" is a good introduction, but it's OK to start with the fourth book, "The City of Dreaming Books." Often, the author describes a character, waits a while for the mental picture to cement, and then — surprise! — unveils a wacky illustration of his creation.

    Author: Conor Dillon


