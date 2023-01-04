10 German children's books classics you can read in English
Whether you'd like to introduce your kids or yourself to German culture, a good place to start is with literature for children. For International Children's Book Day, here are a few of the country's favorites.
A good witch and a coffee grinder robber
A giant of German children's lit, Otfried Preussler wrote for kids aged 6 and up. His classics include "The Robber Hotzenplotz," in which a man steals a grandma's coffee grinder, and two boys set off to capture him. "The Little Witch" tells the story of a young sorceress learning the hard way what it means to be a "good" witch. The best-seller from 1957 was adapted into a film in 2018.
'The NeverEnding Story' and beyond
If the movie "The NeverEnding Story" thrilled you during your youth, you can — like the hero of that tale — immerse in Michael Ende's masterpiece that inspired the film. Following the movie's success, his other works were also translated. "Momo" deals with time — and criticizes efficiency and stress. "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver" is a beloved classic of German children's literature.
Off to paradise with tiger and bear
In "The Trip to Panama," a bear and a tiger lead a dreamy and lazy life — until a wooden crate comes floating on a nearby river. "Panama" is written on it, and it smells like bananas. Intrigued, the bear and tiger set off to find this wonderful smelling country. Their long and winding quest leads them to the best place on Earth: home. Janosch charms young and old alike with his surreal logic.
Germany's favorite dinosaur
A well-known little dinosaur in Germany, the urmel, hatches from an egg in "Urmel From The Ice." The story is one Max Kruse's most famous works, thanks to its TV adaptation by the Augsburger Puppenkiste (picture). It also inspired the animated film "Impy's Island." The author's other famous work, "Lion on the Loose," is a merry adventure following an escaped wild animal through the city.
Escaping the Nazis
Each of the main characters remains a safe distance away from evil in "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" (1971), by Judith Kerr. It is told through the eyes of a 9-year-old, Anna, whose family flees Germany just as the Nazis take power. There is no war in this novel; it hasn't happened yet. But the story remains as relevant today as it ever has been: Anna and her family end up refugees.
Humorous adventures in realist Berlin
Heading to Berlin? Pick up a copy of "Emil and the Detectives" by Erich Kästner. It'll take you (and your children) back to the German capital as it was in the late 1920s. After that, try another of Kästner's stories: In "Lottie and Lisa," separated twin girls meet each other for the first time at a summer camp. Decades later, it was adapted to the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "The Parent Trap."
Max and Moritz
Many kindergartens and primary schools in Germany are named "Max and Moritz" after the prank-pulling duo in Wilhelm Busch's classic book. Note, however, that the book's pranks — and its moral compass — are firmly set in 1865. One example (spoiler alert!): After the boys' final prank fails, the two are ground up into pieces and fed to ducks. That's it. The end. No sequel.
The consequences of misbehaviour
Another sure way to traumatize your children is "Struwwelpeter." In two of these 10 "moral" stories, a child dies; in another, a kid's thumb is cut off. At least some of the stories are lighter. One involves "Fidgety Philipp," whose dinner table antics spoil every meal. Even 150 years later, his name is used to scold children who can't sit still: "Don't be such a Zappel-Philipp!"
The power of books
The "Inkheart" trilogy was published in the midst of the "Harry Potter" hurricane but still went on to become a success. Set in contemporary times, Cornelia Funke's main character in the story, a 12-year-old named Meggie, has the ability to take things out of books and make them come to life. It's something of a family trick. But it wouldn't be a good story unless that power came at a price.
A city of books awaits
Zamonia is a fictional continent where funny stories happen — and the name of a series by Walter Moers. "The 13 1/2 Lives of Captain Bluebear" is a good introduction, but it's OK to start with the fourth book, "The City of Dreaming Books." Often, the author describes a character, waits a while for the mental picture to cement, and then — surprise! — unveils a wacky illustration of his creation.