Empowering Girls

Twelve million girls globally are forced into marriage each year, according to UNICEF. And South Asia has the highest rate of child marriage worldwide. Although the number has fallen slightly in recent years, UNICEF warns that ongoing crises, armed conflicts and climate disasters, could undo progress made so far. HER shows three women who refuse to accept this and fight against child marriages.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.