Emoji are symbols that compensate for missing facial expressions and gestures in digital text messages. They are originally from Japan. The invention of emoji is attributed to the designer Shigetaka Kurita.

The first emoji was created in the late '90s by Shigetaka Kurita from Japan, working on the i-mode mobile Internet platform. The Oxford Dictionary named the emoji 'Face With Tears of Joy' its 2015 Word of the Year.