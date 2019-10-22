Visit the new DW website

Emoji

Emoji are symbols that compensate for missing facial expressions and gestures in digital text messages. They are originally from Japan. The invention of emoji is attributed to the designer Shigetaka Kurita.

The first emoji was created in the late '90s by Shigetaka Kurita from Japan, working on the i-mode mobile Internet platform. The Oxford Dictionary named the emoji 'Face With Tears of Joy' its 2015 Word of the Year.

ILLUSTRATION Eine Frau tippt am 28.03.2017 in Berlin auf einem Smartphone. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Spectrum: Intercourse and the art of communication 22.10.2019

People who are good with emojis have more sex, but hold your emoji horses before trying to do the same. Also, winning coaches use negative language – and talking violence at the world's biggest video game event.
Illustration: Auf dem Display von einem I Phone 6 sind sogenannte Emoji Symbole zu sehen, aufgenommen am 23.02.2017 in Osterode am Harz. Foto: Frank May/picture alliance | Verwendung weltweit

Social Media celebrates World Emoji Day with mostly smiling faces 17.07.2018

According to Facebook, billions of emojis are sent online every day. The UN applauded the pictograms' ability to convey diversity. Others just liked the happy faces of smiling cats.

FILE - This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Gene, voiced by T.J. Miller, center, in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's The Emoji Movie. ?The Emoji Movie? has received Hollywood?s most famous frown, the Razzie Award, for worst picture of 2017. (Sony Pictures Animation via AP, File) |

'The Emoji Movie' wins Golden Raspberry for worst picture 03.03.2018

The infamous Razzie Awards have been announced, with voters from around the world deciding on the worst movie flops of 2017. "The Emoji Movie" — an animated film staring Sir Patrick Stewart — was picked as worst picture.
Ein Duden mit einem Bleistift auf einem Holztisch. Das Wörterbuch der deutschen Sprache erschien erstmals im Jahre 1870. Herausgeber war Konrad Duden. Heute gibt es das Wörterbuch auch in elektronischen Ausgaben. © picture-alliance/R. Fellens

German language officially gets 5,000 new words 07.08.2017

"Emoji" is now a German word, as are "Darknet" and "Tablet." The official dictionary of the German language, the Duden, is getting an update, adding 5,000 new words taken from contemporary society.
Gene (T.J. Miller) in Texopolis in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation s THE EMOJI MOVIE. (2017) Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 33337_007THA Genes T J Miller in in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation S The Emoji Movie 2017 Los Angeles Approx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 33337_007THA

Emojis make it onto the big screen 27.07.2017

Millions of kissing and laughing smileys are sent out in text messages every day. As they now become superstars in "The Emoji Movie," here's a look back at how the hype surrounding the visual language developed.

World Emoji Day 2017 17.07.2017

It's #WorldEmojiDay. No official holiday. Nonetheless, the internet celebrated it.
Eye Beam Gallery in Chelsea (NYC): Emoji exhibit (aufgenommen am 14. Dezember 2013); Copyright: cc-by-sa/Otto Yamamoto

Wanted: Emoji translator 14.12.2016

Passionate emoji users, this might be the job of your dreams: A London translation agency is hiring a person to interpret the miniature images often found in text messages and on social media.

***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** DW Shift Emojis Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Alexander Dluzak (i.A. d. DW) Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Viele Emoji mit Handy

Emojis Trend 23.05.2016

They laugh, they cry – and their expressions can be worth more than a thousand words. Emojis are hugely popular in social media and messenger services alike. What impact are they having on communication?
***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** DW Shift Emojis Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Alexander Dluzak (i.A. d. DW) Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Viele Emoji mit Handy

01.2012 DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age 23.05.2016

Emoticons’ little brothers: how emojis are taking the world by storm. Futuristic film experience: what cinemagoers are able to see with VR goggles. And on Exit: drones flying in formation – to the sounds of Beethoven.
Bildunterschrift:A view of Facebook's 'Like' button May 10, 2012 in Washington, DC. Social-networking giant Facebook will go public on the NASDAQ May 18 with its initial public offering, trading under the symbol FB, in an effort to raise $10.6 billion. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GettyImages)

Usage of Facebook Reactions in Germany (in %) 31.03.2016

1. Like (93.7) | 2. Love (3.7) | 3. Wow (1.7) | 4. Haha (0.4) | 5. Sad (0.3) | 6. Angry (0.1) | Source: MediaCom
***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** DW Shift Emojis Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Alexander Dluzak (i.A. d. DW) Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Screenshot Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Viele Emoji mit Handy

Emojis Trend 23.02.2016

They laugh, they cry – and their expressions can be worth more than a thousand words. Emojis are hugely popular in social media and messenger services alike. What impact are they having on communication?
01.2012 DW Shift Sendungslogo

Screenshot Twitter Oxfor Dictionaries Quelle: https://twitter.com/OxfordWords/status/666330177367056384/photo/1

Oxford Dictionaries' Word of the Year is...not a word 17.11.2015

Social media is up in arms about the fact that Oxford Dictionaries' Word of the Year is not a word but instead an emoji by the name of "Face with Tears of Joy." Some love it, others aren't exactly crying tears of joy.
Most used emoji; Quelle/Fotograf: Curulate Blog

Most popular emoji on Instagram (number of uses with #) 02.07.2015

1.Red Heart (575,381) | 2.Smiling Face With Heart-Shaped Eyes (321,684) | 3.Face throwing a kiss (185,186) | 4.Face with tears of joy| (185,060) | 5.Smiling Face with smiling eyes (167,031) | Source: Curulate Blog
Eye Beam Gallery in Chelsea (NYC): Emoji exhibit (aufgenommen am 14. Dezember 2013); Copyright: cc-by-sa/Otto Yamamoto

Will emojis finally look like the people who send them? 05.11.2014

The tiny digital images we use to express emotions in smartphone text messages are now gaining some racial diversity, expanding their spectrum of skin tones.
