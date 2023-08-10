Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

The 75th edition of the award ceremony has been pushed back to January 2024. Actors and writers in Hollywood have been on strike since mid-July.

The 75th Emmy Awards have been officially postponed for four months, now set to air on January 15, 2024, amid an ongoing Hollywood strike among actors and writers.

The award, television's equivalent of the Oscars, historically takes place every year in or around September, celebrating the biggest shows and their cast and crew.

This year, with movies and shows' actors and writers on strike, they are unavailable to campaign for their shows or conduct promotional interviews ahead of the award.

