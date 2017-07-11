Elon Musk: 'Super bad feeling' about economy, Tesla to cut staff — report

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, wrote in an email to executives of the electric carmaker announcing a 10% reduction in staff and a worldwide pause on hiring, Reuters reported on Friday.

In the email, which was sent late on Thursday, Musk wrote that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

Earlier in the week, Musk made headlines for another email to staff announcing a 40-hour in office requirement for all employees.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he wrote in that email.

Neither Tesla nor Musk immediately commented on the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ar/rs (Reuters)