Elon Musk: 'Super bad feeling' about economy, Tesla to cut staff — report

Tesla chief Elon Musk sent an email to executives announcing staff cuts and a worldwide hiring pause. He attributed the announcement to a "super bad feeling" he has about the economy, Reuters reports.
According to an email seen by Reuters, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told executives to enact a hiring pause at the company
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, wrote in an email to executives of the electric carmaker announcing a 10% reduction in staff and a worldwide pause on hiring, Reuters reported on Friday.
In the email, which was sent late on Thursday, Musk wrote that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy.
Earlier in the week, Musk made headlines for another email to staff announcing a 40-hour in office requirement for all employees.
"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he wrote in that email.
Neither Tesla nor Musk immediately commented on the report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
