Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 Tesla tweets

In a separate lawsuit against Musk, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that the billionaire had rounded up the supposed buyout price to $420 per share because he had recently learned about the number's "significance in marijuana culture" and thought his girlfriend would find it funny.
Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro said the tweet was "technically inaccurate" but added that "a bad tweet doesn't make it fraud."
"The whole case is built on bad word choice," he said. "Who cares about bad word choice?"
How did the shareholders react?
An economist hired by Tesla shareholders calculated investor losses as high as $12 billion.
"We are disappointed with the verdict and are considering next steps," said Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer representing the shareholders.