Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Elie Wiesel

Eliezer "Elie" Wiesel (1928-2016) was a Romanian-born Holocaust survivor who later became a Nobel Prize-winning author, professor, and political activist.

After World War II, Elie Wiesel studied literature, philosophy and psychology at the Sorbonne. He later immigrated to the US and served as a professor of the humanities at Boston University, which later established the Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies. Wiesel, who became a US citizen, helped establish the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, and remained committed to human rights throughout his life. He wrote 57 books, including his widely read memoir "Night," which was based on the horrible experiences he had as a concentration camp prisoner in Auschwitz and Buchenwald, where many of his family members were killed. Elie Wiesel received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986. He passed away in 2016.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: Supporters of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement rally in front of the British Embassy ahead of an April 22 vote in the British House of Commons on whether or not to declare that a genocide is underway in Xinjiang province and Chinas treatment of the Uyghur Muslims on April 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group is calling for Uyghurs and other Turkic people fleeing Xinjiang to be granted refugee status and calling for an international boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

US renews China 'genocide' claims over Uyghur treatment 12.07.2021

Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan were also cited in the report on genocide and atrocities. China has repeatedly denied accusations of mass detentions in Xinjiang.
02 July 2016 - Elie Wiesel, Auschwitz Survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Dies at 87. File Photo: Elie Wiesel introduces United States President Barack Obama at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC on April 23, 2012. Photo Credit: Dennis Brack/CNP/AdMedia |

Romania: Police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel childhood home 05.08.2018

Romanian police have opened an inquiry into anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the home of Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. One of the comments said Wiesel, who died in 2016, was "in hell with Hitler."
12.01.2012 German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a wreath laying ceremony during her visit to the concentration camp Dachau where more than 43,000 persons were murdered and over 200,000 were imprisoned during the Nazis terror reign from 1933-1945 in Dachau, southern Germany, on Tuesday, Aug.20, 2013. Merkel was invited by a former inmate, 93-year-old Max Mannheimer, who was liberated from Dachau by American soldiers in 1945. Merkels visit Tuesday evening was the first by a German chancellor to Dachau. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson) |

Merkel awarded Elie Wiesel Prize for preservation of Holocaust memory 25.04.2017

Chancellor Merkel has been awarded the Holocaust Memorial Museum's highest honor for her help preserving memories of the Holocaust. She visited Buchenwald concentration camp with the man after whom the award was named.

Tributes pour in for Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel 03.07.2016

Israel's Holocaust memorial officials and Prime Minister Netanyahu paid tribute to Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. The philosopher, speaker, playwright and professor died Saturday at the age of 87.
Elie Wiesel attending World Values Network's third annual Champion of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York on May 28, 2015 | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopress

Elie Wiesel, Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor, dies at age 87 02.07.2016

The prolific author and human rights activist has died at the age of 87, according to Israeli media. Wiesel was best known for his book "Night," which described his experiences at the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Zwei Browser-Fenster der Internetplattform Wikileaks zeigen am Sonntag (28.11.2010) das Logo des Unternehmens. Im Internet kursieren erste Details zu einer möglichen Veröffentlichung vertraulicher Dokumente des US-Außenministeriums auf der Enthüllungsplattform Wikileaks. Foto: Andreas Gebert dpa/lby +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

WikiLeaks nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 03.02.2011

Mother Teresa, Elie Wiesel, Nelson Mandela - and WikiLeaks? The whistle-blowing website has been nominated to join the world's greatest humanitarians as recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Elie Wiesel, in New York, for The Elie Wiesel Foundation Humanitarian Award Dinner i Monday, Sept. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/David Karp)

Nobel Prize Winner Elie Wiesel Celebrates 80th Birthday 30.09.2008

Elie Wiesel survived Auschwitz, the Nazi concentration camp where his father, mother and little sister died. Since then, Wiesel has dedicated his life to making sure the Holocaust is never forgotten.