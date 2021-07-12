Eliezer "Elie" Wiesel (1928-2016) was a Romanian-born Holocaust survivor who later became a Nobel Prize-winning author, professor, and political activist.

After World War II, Elie Wiesel studied literature, philosophy and psychology at the Sorbonne. He later immigrated to the US and served as a professor of the humanities at Boston University, which later established the Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies. Wiesel, who became a US citizen, helped establish the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, and remained committed to human rights throughout his life. He wrote 57 books, including his widely read memoir "Night," which was based on the horrible experiences he had as a concentration camp prisoner in Auschwitz and Buchenwald, where many of his family members were killed. Elie Wiesel received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986. He passed away in 2016.