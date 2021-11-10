Visit the new DW website

Electric cars

A boost in electric vehicle manufacturing has occured due to advances in batteries and energy management. But the cars are still far too expensive to become a major hit.

Incentives by governments in some nations are meant to facilitate the development and use of electric cars. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.

01.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein Mitarbeiter zeigt ein VW Logo kurz vor Einbau in einen Volkswagen Touran in der Endmontage im VW Werk. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Volkswagen plans Trinity plant — whatr's behind it? 10.11.2021

Amid competition with Tesla, German carmaker Volkswagen plans to build its own factory for its new Trinity electric model. Capgemini automotive expert Peter Fintl puts the plan into perspective.
ARCHIV - 27.02.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Abgase kommen aus dem Auspuff eines Autos. Der Treibhausgas-Ausstoß in Deutschland im Jahr 2018 war etwas geringer als bisher angenommen. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

COP26: Germany fails to sign up to 2040 combustion engine phaseout 10.11.2021

Around 30 countries, cities and car manufacturers are planning a total shift to emission-free vehicles by 2040. But a number of major automaking countries — including China, the US and Germany — are not on board.

DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 04.11.2021

Web Summit Wrap-up - Ghana Goes Electric
Strassenverkehr in Ghanas Hauptstadt, Accra, 07.09.2016. , available, , Accra Ghana PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxImox Road transport in Ghana Capital Accra 07 09 2016 available Accra Ghana PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xThomasxImox

Ghana turns to electric cars and bikes 04.11.2021

Ghana wants to provide a sustainable transportation system for its citizens and one firm is already assembling electric cars and bikes, hoping to enable users switch from fuel to clean energy.

Electric Brands enters market of solar-powered vehicles 25.10.2021

In Germany, two manufacturers are trying to find their place in the electric car market with solar power. Whether they succeed remains an open questions. But their chances aren't bad.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 30: The i4 BMW car model is being displaced at the Automobile Barcelona International Motor Show in Barcelona, Spain on September 30, 2021. Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency

BMW aims for Tesla as car giant begins mass i4 production 22.10.2021

The carmaker is striving to compete with Tesla by not using so much aluminium. BMW want half its new cars to be electric by 2023.
ARCHIV - 27.04.2020, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein VW-Mitarbeiter steht mit einem Mund- und Nasenschutz in der Produktion im Volkswagenwerk neben Autos. Volkswagen fuhr nach dem Corona-Lockdown die wichtigsten Werke wieder schrittweise hoch. Der Konzern hat die Corona-Krise bei Umsatz und Ergebnis voll zu spüren bekommen und ist wie erwartet in die roten Zahlen gerutscht. (Zu dpa Volkswagen-Konzern mit Milliardenverlust - Dividende gekürzt) Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Can Volkswagen compete with Tesla? 15.10.2021

German carmaker Volkswagen has to be more efficient in shifting to the production of all-electric cars, if it wants to be on a par with Tesla. Will it have to shed many jobs to compete?
*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** In Thacker Pass, Nevada, environmentalists and Indigenous groups are attempting to stop development of a lithium mine.

Living Planet: Lithium mining at Thacker Pass — Indigenous rights vs. Green tech? 14.10.2021

A proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada could produce 60,000 tonnes of the stuff per year. Lithium is a vital component for battery-powered green technology, like electric cars. But some Indigenous groups say the mine will cause untold damage to their ancestral lands, while environmentalists question if this technology is really a long-term solution to the climate crisis.
Viele Besucher gehen zum Tag der offenen Tür durch eine Fabrikhalle der Tesla Gigafactory. In Grünheide, östlich von Berlin, sollen ab Ende 2021 die ersten Fahrzeuge vom Band rollen. Tausende Besucher werden zum Tag der offenen Tür auf der Baustelle der ersten europäischen Fabrik des US-Elektroautobauers Tesla bei Berlin erwartet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Tesla hopeful to open Grünheide Gigafactory soon 11.10.2021

The electric vehicle maker Tesla looks set to open its first European factory in the coming weeks. The company has just thrown a party to win more public support as a final permit for the plant has not been granted yet.
Elon Musk, Tesla-Chef, kommt zum Tag der offenen Tür auf eine Bühne der Tesla Gigafactory. In Grünheide, östlich von Berlin, sollen ab Ende 2021 die ersten Fahrzeuge vom Band rollen. Das US-Unternehmen will hier jährlich rund 500.000 Exemplare vom Model Y bauen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Tesla allows sneak peek of its Gigafactory in Germany 09.10.2021

In a charm offensive to strengthen support for its plant near Berlin, Tesla has staged a county fair for locals. The huge plant has yet to receive a final permit from authorities on the ground, Hardy Graupner reports.
The idle Tesla Factory is seen in Fremont, California on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Shelter in place orders because of coronavirus have closed the plant. In a series of tweets Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company's headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Slurs and swastikas: Tesla under fire for racism — again 29.09.2021

Fresh accusations of racism have landed US carmaker Tesla in court. The electric car manufacturer has faced similar allegations in the past.

The three candidates for Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg from the Conservatives, Jonas Gahr Stoere from Labour Party and Trygve Slagsvold Vedum from the Centre Party attend a debate in central Oslo, Norway August 9, 2021. Picture taken August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Norway election: Voters weigh future with less oil wealth 12.09.2021

Norway's two-day election began Sunday, with many voters concerned about how the oil-rich nation can give up its addiction to fossil fuels. For some, being the world's fastest adopter of electric vehicles isn't enough.

IAA motor show strives for green image 08.09.2021

The iconic car show that once used to celebrate the biggest gas guzzlers is now all about bicycles and electric cars. The German auto industry wants to convince people that it's turning green. But not everyone is buying that.

DW Business - Europe & America 06.09.2021

Electric cars, bikes and trikes at Munich's IAA Mobility 2021 - Coup in Guinea fueled partly by economic discontent - Supply problems amid Britain's truck driver shortage

DW Business Africa 06.09.2021

Coup in Guinea fueled partly by economic discontent - Electric cars, bikes and trikes at Munich's IAA Mobility 2021 - Supply problems amid Britain's truck driver shortage
Ladeterminal für E-Autos in Prag

Czech auto industry revving up for e-mobility transition 06.09.2021

Many cheered the European Commission's recent plan for all new cars in the bloc to be emissions-free by 2035. But not the Czech prime minister. He thinks the scheme could harm the domestic industry.
