Elections in Brazil: Lula faces off against Bolsonaro

Brazil is facing the most polarized presidential race in decades. What do we know about the two most promising candidates?
President Jair Bolsonaro accused leftist opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of massive corruption, who in turn laid the blame of "destroying Brazil" on the incumbent.
Bolsonaro was nominated by the right-wing Liberal Party as its official presidential candidate. Polls show leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeating Bolsonaro handily in the October elections.
Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his left-leaning challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have officially launched their campaigns for Brazil's most polarized presidential election in decades.
Jair Bolsonaro has once again criticized the country's electoral system without evidence, while his main rival Lula called the far-right president "a cheap copy of Trump."
