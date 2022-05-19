 Elections in Brazil: Lula faces off against Bolsonaro | Latin America | DW | 08.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Latin America

Elections in Brazil: Lula faces off against Bolsonaro

Brazil is facing the most polarized presidential race in decades. What do we know about the two most promising candidates?

More in the Media Center

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Knocking on Putin's door: Is NATO really threatening Russia? 19.05.2022

Doku KW 17 | Seychellen - Das bedrohte Paradies

Seychelles - Paradise at risk 25.04.2022

Doku KW 8 Tschernobyl

Moving to Chernobyl - Embracing radiation to escape war 21.02.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Is Germany letting its allies down? 27.01.2022

Read also

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of the Liberal Party (PL), and Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate of the Workers Party (PT), are shown on a screen as they participate in the first Presidential Debate ahead of the national election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Bolsonaro, Lula spar in Brazil Presidential debate 29.08.2022

President Jair Bolsonaro accused leftist opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of massive corruption, who in turn laid the blame of "destroying Brazil" on the incumbent.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the launching ceremony to officially become a candidate for the presidential re-election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro officially launches reelection campaign 24.07.2022

Bolsonaro was nominated by the right-wing Liberal Party as its official presidential candidate. Polls show leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeating Bolsonaro handily in the October elections.

LINKS SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 1: Former president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a labour day demonstration to support him on May 1, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images) RECHTS The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, speaks during plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil: Bolsonaro and Lula officially kick off presidential campaign 17.08.2022

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his left-leaning challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have officially launched their campaigns for Brazil's most polarized presidential election in decades.

August 22, 2022, Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil: A viewer watches Brazilian President and reelection candidate JAIR MESSIAS BOLSONARO during an interview with TV Globo's Jornal Nacional in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 22, 2022. (Credit Image: Â© Igor Do Vale/ZUMA Press Wire

Brazil: Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows ahead of election 23.08.2022

Jair Bolsonaro has once again criticized the country's electoral system without evidence, while his main rival Lula called the far-right president "a cheap copy of Trump."