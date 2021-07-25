Elba is a Mediterranean island off the coast of Tuscany, Italy. It is famous for its beaches and wine and a major tourist destination

The Elba is the largest island of the Tuscan Archipelago and the third largest island of Italy, with a total population of about 30,000 inhabitants. It known as Napoleon's place of exile in 1814–15.