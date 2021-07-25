Visit the new DW website

Elba

Elba is a Mediterranean island off the coast of Tuscany, Italy. It is famous for its beaches and wine and a major tourist destination

The Elba is the largest island of the Tuscan Archipelago and the third largest island of Italy, with a total population of about 30,000 inhabitants. It known as Napoleon’s place of exile in 1814–15. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Elba.

Titel: Dürre im Süden Angola Schlagworte: Dürre, Trockenheit, Landwirtschaft, Afrika, Angola, Namibe, Hunger, Seca em Angola, Feld, Landschaft Ort: Macala Tchipaty, Provinz Namibe, Angola Fotograf: Adilson Abel Datum: 12.5.2021 Beschreibung: Der Süden Angolas leidet unter eine Dürre und Trockenheit. Davon ist auch die Provinz Namibe betroffen. Auf dem Bild ist ein Feld beim Ort Macala Tchipaty zu sehen.

Opinion: Small farms are the future of food systems 25.07.2021

Small-scale farmers can play a crucial role in creating sustainable food systems. But more investment is needed, writes Sabrina Elba, UN Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Tom Hanks bei der Premiere des Kinofilms The Post / Die Verlegerin im Newseum. Washington, 14.12.2017 *** Tom Hanks at the premiere of the movie The Post The publisher at Newseum Washington 14 12 2017 Foto:xD.xVanxTinex/xFuturexImage

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis 17.03.2020

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and several athletes have said they've contracted the new coronavirus. As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the world, celebrities are using their own diagnosis to encourage others to self-isolate.
Idris Elba Bond rumours. File photo dated 14/02/16 of Idris Elba, who has added fuel to rumours he could take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig with a cryptic Twitter post. Issue date: Sunday August 12, 2018. The Luther star shared a heavily filtered selfie in which only the top half of his face is visible, writing: "my name's Elba, Idris Elba." See PA story SHOWBIZ Elba. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:37993590 |

Idris Elba stokes speculation of a black James Bond 12.08.2018

Actor Idris Elba has set off a storm of speculation on social media with an enigmatic tweet, possibly referencing his future role as iconic spy James Bond. But a few hours later he appeared to douse the speculation.
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 24.05.2018 25.05.2018

A ‘populist odd couple’ to head Italy’s new government - Illicit Russian money in Britain - Zuckerberg gets a grilling in Brussels - Preparing the Swedes for war - Macron’s vision for the banlieues – Europe’s trade ties with Iran – Disabled children protest in Poland’s parliament - Spain celebrates so-called Mad Pride raising awareness about mental health - Mapping Elba’s hiking trails
Bildnummer: 59250186 Datum: 08.08.2012 Copyright: imago/AFLO Glaskugel auf Efeu in einem Wald PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xkg 2012 quer Symbolfoto Ökologie Umwelt Umweltschutz Schutz Glas zerbrechlich Erde Welt Weltkugel Kugel Pflanzen Natur Naturschutz 59250186 Date 08 08 2012 Copyright Imago aflo Glass ball on Ivy in a Forest PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xkg 2012 horizontal Symbolic image Ecology Environment Environmental Protection Protection Glass fragile Earth World Globe Ball Plants Nature Nature conservation

Spectrum: Inside out 22.05.2018

Hike Elba's trails without ever leaving the armchair, Germany's young hackers aren't really hacking anything, and the Netherlands even big enough for a wildlife preserve?
Inside Europe 03.05.2018 04.05.2018

On today's program: Two EU member states slip down the World Press Freedom Index - Turkey: the world’s biggest jailer of journalists – May ’68 and today’s protests in France -The glam and the grumbles at NATO's new HQ – Proposed penalties for EU member states - Italy's first Museum of Fascism - A month commemorating Napoleon - The perks and privileges for driving electric cars in Norway.
'The Emperor Napoleon I', 1815. The emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is depicted wearing the cross and plaque of the Legion d'Honneur and the cross of the Order of the Iron Crown, both of which orders he founded. Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter.

Inside Europe: A month celebrating Napoleon on Elba 04.05.2018

Italy’s third biggest island, just off the west coast, is Elba. It’s the island Napoleon chose when he was forced to abdicate as Emperor and go into exile. He arrived in May 1814 and, even though he stayed for less than a year, the people of Elba remember him with great fondness - and a month packed with commemorative events. As they kick off, Dany Mitzman sent us this postcard from the island.
Jan. 30, 2016 - Los Angeles, California, U.S - Actress Queen Latifah, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries award for 'Bessie,' poses in the Press Room of the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, Saturday, January 30, 2016 (c) picture alliance/Zuma/J. Roja

Screen Actors Guild awards highlight Hollywood's diversity 31.01.2016

The Screen Actors Guild showcased Hollywood's ethnic diversity during its annual awards ceremony. It was a sharp contrast to the much-criticized, all-white nominees for this year's Oscars.
Im Museum Frieder Burda in Baden-Baden (Baden-Württemberg) wird am 02.10.2015 das Werk _ Greeley aus dem Jahr 2002 von dem Künstler Andreas Gursky präsentiert. Dieses ist Teil der Ausstellung Andreas Gursky die vom 03. Oktober 2015 bis zum 24. Januar 2016 gezeigt wird. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa

2016 - a year of culture 31.12.2015

There's much culture to look forward to in the new year. Dadaism is due to celebrate its 100th birthday while Idris Elba and Scarlett Johansson take us back to the "Jungle Book."
Elba Esther Gordillo, leader of Mexico's teacher's union, attends an event in Puebla in this April 7, 2011 file photograph. Mexico on February 26, 2013 arrested Gordillo, the powerful head of the country's teachers' union, on suspicion of embezzling the union's funds, the Mexican attorney general said. Authorities accuse Gordillo, who is viewed as one of the key obstacles to education reform in Mexico, of siphoning off millions of pesos of union money into private accounts, Jesus Murillo told reporters at a news conference. REUTERS/Imelda Medina/Files (MEXICO - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY EDUCATION)

Head of Mexico's teachers union Gordillo arrested 27.02.2013

The head of Mexico's powerful teachers union, Elba Esther Gordillo, has been arrested. She allegedly embezzled millions of dollars for personal use, including plastic surgery and shopping sprees, authorities said.