Chris Evans is 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2022
People magazine has an eye on diversity when it names its annual "Sexiest Man Alive." A glance at various years shows "sexy" is different every time.
2022: Chris Evans
He looks sweet, yet is a virtual super hero. People magazine dubbed the modest, mild-mannered Chris Evans the "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2022. Maybe it's his role as Captain America that makes the Boston-born guy so sexy. Also a director, Evan has worked with the likes of actors Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.
2021: Paul Rudd
Maybe it's his "guy-next-door" appeal, or maybe it's because he's quite funny. When People magazine called him the "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2021, he was surprised, but was ready to accept the title: "I'm getting business cards made," he quipped. The actor, who currently plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also packs a punch.
2020: Michael B. Jordan
Sure, he's sexy, but Michael B. Jordan is smart too. The actor who stars as boxer Donnie Creed in the "Creed" franchise advocates more diversity in Hollywood, is involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and says he wants to "make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play." The man has big plans.
2019: John Legend
Empathy for loved ones also makes a man sexy. Only a few weeks after his wife, US model Chrissy Teigen, suffered a miscarriage in October 2020, R&B singer John Legend sat at the piano, tears in his eyes, at the Billboard Music Awards and sang "Never Break" for her.
2018: Idris Elba
Self-confidence is sexy. When British actor Idris Elba learned he was People's choice of 2018 for the "Sexiest Man Alive" title, he says he looked at himself in a mirror and said: "Yes, you are actually kind of sexy today."
2017: Blake Shelton
A guitar makes a man sexy, too, if he is good at it. And Blake Shelton has country music nailed down. The New York Times described him as the "most important and visible ambassador from Nashville for the American mainstream." Shelton has been producing number one hits for almost 20 years, and he has been collecting awards, too — like "Sexiest Man Alive" 2017.
2016: Dwayne Johnson
Muscles are sexy, and Dwayne Johnson calls himself "The Rock" for a reason. The ex-wrestler was the first "Sexiest Man Alive" of color to follow Denzel Washington, 20 years earlier. "The Rock" has African-Canadian and Samoan roots. With an income estimated at over $85 million every year, he is currently one of the world's best paid actors. That's not entirely unsexy, either.
2015: David Beckham
David Beckham, what makes him sexy? The whole package! His very Britishness, his hair (at least most of the time), his flank play when he was still an active soccer player, his fidelity — despite all rumors, he has been married to ex-spice girl Victoria Beckham for 23 years. Not to forget his smile.