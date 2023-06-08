  1. Skip to content
El Nino climate pattern returns, extreme conditions feared

15 minutes ago

US scientists have warned that El Nino could bring extreme weather and temperature records. The last warming effects of El Nino had last occurred from 2018 to 2019.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SLpl
View of the water-scarce Lake Pamamaroo, which is part of the Menindee Lakes system in Australia
There has been increasing signs of a return of the weather phenomenon El Nino in recent monthsImage: Dean Lewins/AAP/dpa/picture alliance

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday that the so-called El Nino phenomenon has arrived. 

"Depending on its strength, El Nino can cause a range of impacts, such as increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and droughts in certain locations around the world," the NOAA quoted as saying Michelle L'Heureux, climate scientist at the Climate Prediction Center.

"Climate change can exacerbate or mitigate certain impacts related to El Nino. For example, El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Nino." 

How do El Nino and La Nina come about?

More to follow...

fb/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

