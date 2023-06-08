El Nino climate pattern returns, extreme conditions feared

US scientists have warned that El Nino could bring extreme weather and temperature records. The last warming effects of El Nino had last occurred from 2018 to 2019.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday that the so-called El Nino phenomenon has arrived.

"Depending on its strength, El Nino can cause a range of impacts, such as increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and droughts in certain locations around the world," the NOAA quoted as saying Michelle L'Heureux, climate scientist at the Climate Prediction Center.

"Climate change can exacerbate or mitigate certain impacts related to El Nino. For example, El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Nino."

How do El Nino and La Nina come about? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More to follow...

fb/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)