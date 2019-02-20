Eintracht Frankfurt reach Europa League last 16

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Shakhtar Donetsk — 6-3 agg.

(Jovic 23', Haller 27' pen., 80', Rebic 88' — Moraes 64')

Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt

Sebastien Haller's two strikes powered Eintracht Frankfurt past Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday as they secured a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

It was the first time since the 1994-95 season that Frankfurt have reached the last 16 in the competition, which was then known as the UEFA Cup.

Luka Jovic put Frankfurt in front after latching onto a low Danny Da Costa cross and firing a shot past Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov. It was Jovic's sixth goal in the Europa League this season, tying him with Red Bull Salzburg's Munas Dubbar and Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder for the most goals this campaign.

The hosts were gifted another scoring opportunity shortly after, when Mykola Matvienko handled a shot from Sebastian Rode in the box. Haller converted the penalty to remain perfect from the spot this season.

Junior Moraes kept Shakhtar in the tie when he tapped in a cross from Ismaily, but the goal wound up being just a small consolation for the visitors. Haller restored Frankfurt's two-goal lead ten minutes from time and Ante Rebic kileld the game with a powerful late goal with his weaker right foot.

Frankfurt have to wait until Friday's Europa League last 16 draw to find out who their next opponent is.