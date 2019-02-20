 Eintracht Frankfurt reach Europa League last 16, Leverkusen crash out | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.02.2019

Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt reach Europa League last 16, Leverkusen crash out

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League last 16, with Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller, and Ante Rebic all scoring. Leverkusen exited the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Krasnador.

Europaleague Eintracht Frankfurt - Shakhtar Donetsk | Tor Haller (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Shakhtar Donetsk — 6-3 agg.
(Jovic 23', Haller 27' pen., 80', Rebic 88' — Moraes 64')
Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt

Sebastien Haller's two strikes powered Eintracht Frankfurt past Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday as they secured a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

It was the first time since the 1994-95 season that Frankfurt have reached the last 16 in the competition, which was then known as the UEFA Cup. 

Luka Jovic put Frankfurt in front after latching onto a low Danny Da Costa cross and firing a shot past Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov. It was Jovic's sixth goal in the Europa League this season, tied for second in the competition.

The hosts were gifted another scoring opportunity shortly after, when Mykola Matvienko handled a shot from Sebastian Rode in the box. Haller converted the penalty to remain perfect from the spot this season.

Junior Moraes kept Shakhtar in the tie when he tapped in a cross from Ismaily, but the goal wound up being just a small consolation for the visitors. Haller restored Frankfurt's two-goal lead ten minutes from time and Ante Rebic kileld the game with a powerful late goal with his weaker right foot.

Frankfurt have to wait until Friday's Europa League last 16 draw to find out who their next opponent is.

Bayer Leverkusen - FK Krasnodar (picture-alliance/M. Volkmann)

Lukas Hradecky's outstretched arm was not enough to stop Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov's free kick.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Shakhtar Krasnodar — 1-1 agg.
(Aranguiz 87' — Suleymanov 84')
Bayer Arena, Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen's European dreams are over for another season. With the game seemingly heading into extra time, Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov headed beyond Lukas Hradecky to hand the visitors a crucial away goal with the clock ticking down.

An almost instant reply from Charles Aranguiz gave Peter Bosz's side hope but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Krasnador were the unlikely recipients of a spot in the Europa League last 16. 

Bosz will rue his side's wasteful display, as Leverkusen enjoyed 66 percent of the ball and managed twice as many shots as their opponents. It's been a recurring theme for Leverkusen this season, and they were unable to buck the trend here as chance after chance went begging.

Russian outfit Krasnador will find out who they are to play in the next round when the draw is made on Friday. 

