Eintracht Frankfurt lose Super Cup to Real Madrid - and Filip Kostic to Juventus

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

(Alaba 37', Benzema 65')

Olympic Stadium, Helsinki

After beating Barcelona, West Ham United and Rangersen route to winning last season's Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup proved a step too far for Eintracht Frankfurt as Oliver Glasner's Eagles were beaten by perennial Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder David Alaba opened the scoring shortly before half-time, poking the ball home from close range after Casemiro had kept a Real corner alive by heading back into the box, where the Austria captain reacted quickest.

After the break, Karim Benzema, who had almost single-handedly fired Real to last season's Champions League final, doubled the score with a clinical finish after Vinicius Junior's cut-back.

Carlo Ancelotti's side hadn't been particularly threatening before then, a Vinicius shot which was cleared off the line by Tuta being the closest they'd come as the European champions avoided top gear.

But they nevertheless exerted that unique brand of control and sovereignty at all times, and Alaba and Benzema were clinical when it mattered.

In the opening stages, however, it was Frankfurt who had had the better chances, Jesper Lindstroem stinging Thibault Courtois' hands with a powerful drive from the edge of the box after latching onto Rafael Borre's throughball.

But the best chance fell to Daichi Kamada just two minutes later. Ansgar Knauff dispossessed Ferland Mendy on the right and Borre played another quick throughball to find Kamada. But the Japanese midfielder, who scored two against Magdeburg in the German Cup last week and who is normally so calm on the ball, shot straight at Courtois when one-on-one.

They were the sort of chances that Benzema and co make sure they put away, calmly finishing off Frankfurt in the Finnish capital.

Filip Kostic set for Juventus move

Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a setback even before departing for Finland as wingback Filip Kostic was left at home as he finalized an impending move to Juventus.

The Serbian was a key ingredient of Eintracht's success last season, setting up six goals and scoring three more himself en route to the Europa League in Seville, where he also set up Borre's vital equalizer.

His exploits have now attracted the attention of Serie A giants Juventus.

Auf Wiedersehen: Filip Kostic is set to join Juventus

"Filip conducted himself impeccably last season and played a massive role in our Europa League win," said sporting director Markus Krösche on Tuesday. "We have always said that we wouldn't stand in his way should we receive an offer which is attractive for all sides."

According to Kicker magazine, Frankfurt are set to receive around €15m for Kostic, plus a potential extra €3m in bonuses.