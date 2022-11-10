  1. Skip to content
Alaa Abdel Fattah is one of Egypt's leading pro-democracy activistsImage: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP
PoliticsEgypt

Egypt: Dissident hunger striker hospitalized by authorities

26 minutes ago

Detained pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah has been refusing to eat or drink. His family now says Egyptian authorities have placed him under "medical supervision."

https://p.dw.com/p/4JJKe

The family of British-Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel-Fattah said on Thursday that prison authorities informed them that "medical intervention" was taken to maintain his health. Family members had recently demanded to know Abdel-Fattah's condition amid what they said were "rumors of force-feeding."

British-Egyptian Alaa Abdel Fattah, known as one of Egypt's leading pro-democracy activists, is serving a five-year prison sentence for "spreading false news" by sharing a Facebook post about police brutality.

Egypt: Family fears for life of activist Abdel Fattah

Months-long hunger strike 

The 40-year-old has been on hunger strike for 220 days, since April 2, protesting against his detention and prison conditions. 

He informed his family on plans to stop drinking water as the COP27began in Egypt on Sunday. 

Abdel-Fattah had risen to fame during the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, famously known as Arab Spring, which ultimately toppled Egypt's long-time President Hosni Mubarak. 

The activist has spent the majority of the past ten years in prison. Some see his detention as symbolic of Egypt's return to an autocratic rule. 

International calls for release

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have been expressing concern and calling for Abdel-Fattah's release, while United Nations rights chief Volker Turk has warned the activist's "life is in great danger".

The hashtag #FreeAlaa has been widely used on Twitter, as activists at COP27 have ended their speeches with the words "you have not yet been defeated," a reference to the title of Abda el-Fattah's book.

According to human rights groups, there could be up to 60,000 political prisoners held in Egypt. Cairo denies these accusations. 

Abdel Fattah is one of many: Human rights activist Hossam Baghat

los/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers from the 63 brigade were seen leaving the trenches after military training simulating an attack in the trenches for the counteroffensive to recapture Kherson

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Russia plans to 'ruin' Kherson

Conflicts47 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
