 Egypt: A Highway through the City of the Dead | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 19.05.2022

Global 3000

Egypt: A Highway through the City of the Dead

Cairo's necropolis is not just a testament to Egypt's rich history, it's also the home of hundreds of poor families. Now large parts of the City of the Dead are to be sacrificed for a new highway.

Also on Global 3000:

 

Who profits from the global water crisis?

Around the world, the less money people have, the more they pay for water. At the same time, companies and individuals are getting richer the drier it gets. Can we find a just and sustainable way of dealing with the precious resource water?

 

Indonesia: Java's water pastor

Clean drinking water is vital – but for many people, accessing it is difficult and expensive. A pastor in an Indonesian village encourages people to make use of a dependable water supply that comes free of charge: rainwater.

 

The plight of Ukraine's surrogate mothers

Tatyana is a surrogate mother, carrying a baby for intended parents in Ireland. She fled her homeland Ukraine to escape not just the war, but also the booming industry profiting at the expense of women like her.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 23.05.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 24.05.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 25.05.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 25.05.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 27.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 27.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

