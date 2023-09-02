  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
CrimeEcuador

Ecuador: Prisoners release 57 guards held hostage

September 2, 2023

Several guards and other officials had been held hostage after an attempt to raid prisons for weapons. The country was rocked by multiple explosions in less than 48 hours.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VsBr
People standing on the rooftop of prison facilities.
Several officials who were held hostage by inmates have been released in EcuadorImage: Xavier Caivinagua/AP/picture alliance

Inmates in six Ecuadorian prisons released the 57 officials who had been held hostage in several jails in the country, said the state prison institute on Friday.

The 50 guards and seven police officers "are undergoing medical evaluation to verify their health status," prison authorities said.

The narcotics-related mayhem lasted for more than a day in what the government described as an effort by criminal groups to regain control of several large correctional facilities in Ecuador.

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

A spate of violence

Apart from the hostage situation, officials reported that four car bombs and three explosive devices went off across the country in less than 48 hours.

It began with two car bombs being detonated near buildings belonging to prison authorities in Quito on Wednesday. Two other car bombs went off in the southwestern province of El Oro.

Three more grenade explosions across the capital were reported. Criminal groups on Friday used explosives to damage a bridge.

Authorities inspect a vehicle that exploded near a prison facility
Several explosions were reported under 48 hours in EcuadorImage: Carlos Noriega/AP Photo/picture alliance

The attacks did not claim any victims but are said to be a show of force by criminal gangs. Meanwhile, the prison uprising is believed to be in retaliation to an official raid conducted to confiscate weapons inside prisons.

Authorities said several people have been arrested in connection to the different explosions.

An election marred by crime

The latest violence comes in the midst of an election marred by the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate known for his tough stance on organized crime.

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

On Wednesday, six Colombians accused of his murder were moved between prisons to avoid gang violence, said Wagner Bravo, the security minister.

President Guillermo Lasso, in July, announced a 60-day state emergency for Ecuador's prisons, allowing the deployment of soldiers to control the system. This had further ignited tensions.

A spike in gang violence

Ecuadorian officials attribute the spike in violence in the last three years to the power vacuum triggered by the 2020 killing of Jorge Zambrano, alias "Rasquina" or "JL," the leader of the local Los Choneros gang.

Gangs linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels are now fighting to control territory and drug routes, including within prisons in Latacunga, Cuenca and Azogues, which are allegedly controlled by the criminal gang.

Violence within detention facilities has killed over 430 inmates in Ecuador prisons since 2021.

ns/sms (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in May, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv schools on alert over bomb threats

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two small fire engines with long hoses are seen spraying arcs of water onto a fire at night, Crevedia, Romania, August 26, 2023

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

CorruptionSeptember 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Beyonce performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden during opening night of her Renaissance World Tour

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

BusinessSeptember 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage