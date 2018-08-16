 Eagles hits album overtakes Michael Jackson′s ′Thriller′ in US all-time sales | Music | DW | 20.08.2018

Music

Eagles hits album overtakes Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' in US all-time sales

The Eagles' greatest hits album has surpassed the late Michael Jackson's "Thriller" as the best-selling album of all-time in the US. The country-rock band has sold more than 150 million albums and continues to tour.

The Eagles (Imago/UnitedArchives)

The Eagles from left to right: Bernie Leadon, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Randy Meisner and Don Felder

The Eagles' greatest hits compilation, called "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975," has overtaken Michael Jackson's 1982 "Thriller" as the best-selling album of all-time in the United States, the Record Industry Association of America announced on Monday.

The 1976 album, which includes rock classics such as "Take It Easy" and "Witchy Woman," has sold more than 38 million units, 5 million more than "Thriller," the RIAA said. The figures include disc and streaming sales, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

"We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It's been quite a ride," Don Henley, 71, the country-rock band's lead singer and co-founder, said in a statement carried by Rolling Stone.

The set was overtaken by "Thriller" in 2009 after Jackson's death caused a surge in sales. The late pop star's hit album is still the best selling album worldwide, estimated to have sold 47.3 million copies. 

Michael Jackson's Thriller

Michael Jackson's Thriller

Two in the top three

"Hotel California," the Eagles' 1976 album with the same name, ranked third with 26 million in sales.

"Congratulations to the Eagles, who now claim the jaw-dropping feat of writing and recording two of the top three albums in music history," Cary Sherman, the chief executive of RIAA, said in a statement. "Both of these transcendent albums have impressively stood the test of time, only gaining more currency and popularity as the years have passed, much like the Eagles themselves."

The RIAA is a trade organization that has been analyzing and updating music sales figures in the US. It has been awarding gold and platinum certifications for albums for 60 years.

The Eagles formed in Los Angeles by Healy and Glenn Frey in 1971 and are the highest selling band in US history. They broke up in 1980, but reunited 1994 and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Frey died in 2016, but the band still tours with Henley, Frey's son Deacon and country star Vince Gill. It is scheduled to start a three-month tour in the US starting on September 8.

  USA The Eagles

    Remembering Glenn Frey, from 'California to 'Hell'

    Frey co-founded The Eagles with Don Henley in 1971

    Originally a back-up singer for rock star Linda Ronstadt, Glenn Frey joined forces with Don Henley in Los Angeles in 1971 to form the band, The Eagles, which combined elements of rock, pop and country to create a unique sound. "We were two young men who made the pilgrimage to Los Angeles with the same dream, to make our mark in the music industry," said Henley.

  USA The Eagles Glenn Frey

    Remembering Glenn Frey, from 'California to 'Hell'

    The Eagles make their mark with 'Hotel California'

    "Hotel California," released in 1976, shot the group to fame as the song went on to sell more than 20 million copies, making the Eagles the best-selling American group of all time. They subsequently had a number of hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including "Heartache Tonight" and "Best of My Love," which also went on to number one.

  USA The Eagles Glenn Frey

    Remembering Glenn Frey, from 'California to 'Hell'

    Glenn Frey's solo success

    After a series of heated arguments that included guitarist Bernie Leadon pouring beer over Frey's head, The Eagles broke up in 1980. Glenn Frey went on to record solo albums that included such hits as "You Belong to the City" and "The Heat Is On," which hit number two on the Billboard charts after being heard on the "Beverly Hills Cop" movie soundtrack.

  USA The Eagles Deutschlandtournee

    Remembering Glenn Frey, from 'California to 'Hell'

    'Hell Freezes Over' reunifies the band

    Fourteen years after their unceremonious split, The Eagles came back together for their "Hell Freezes Over" tour, a humorous take on the vow they'd once made to not reunite until, well, "hell freezes over." The nearly two-year long tour was a huge success, with the accompanying live album selling more than six million copies.

  eagles.com (Screenshot)

    Remembering Glenn Frey, from 'California to 'Hell'

    Frey dies in New York at 67

    Glenn Frey's died in New York on Monday (18.1.2016) as a result of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. The band announced their loss online. Co-founder Don Henley released a statement saying that Frey had been like a brother to him and the bond they forged 45 years ago was never broken, even during the time The Eagles were dissolved.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


dv/jm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Glenn Frey, founder and guitarist of US rock band 'The Eagles,' dies at 67

The founding member of The Eagles, Glenn Frey, has passed away in New York after battling multiple illnesses, his bandmates said. Frey was a world-renowned songwriter. (19.01.2016)  

Remembering Glenn Frey, from 'California to 'Hell'

From Hotel California to Hell Freezes Over, here's a quick look back at Glenn Frey's career. The singer and songwriter achieved fame with both The Eagles and as a solo artist. He passed away in New York at age 67. (19.01.2016)  

UK | Michael Jackson Ausstellung On the Wall in London

Michael Jackson's legacy: How the 'King of Pop' electrified the art world 28.06.2018

The late pop superstar is the most depicted cultural figure in contemporary art, the National Portrait Gallery in London says. The museum's new show, On the Wall, opens a day after his father, Joe Jackson, died.

Witiko Adler

German music life personified: Witiko Adler on his 90th birthday 30.07.2018

From Daniel Barenboim to Liberace and from Maria Callas to Ella Fitzgerald: He has met and known them all. And the head of the Adler concert agency has a story to tell about each one.

Aretha Franklin gestorben

Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul,' dies aged 76 16.08.2018

After falling gravely ill earlier this month, Aretha Franklin has died. Franklin won 18 Grammys and had some 25 gold records during her long career.

building, audience, piano player and outdoor screen (Thilo Beu, Bonn)

Bonn hosts 34th Silent Film Festival

The silent movie era lasted just three and a half decades, giving way to the "talkies." Even so, many of those inaudible black and white classics, showing at the Silent Film Festival Bonn, have lost none of their appeal. 

Germany | Street Art in Berlin - Image of Karl Marx by artist Emess (picture-alliance/Wolfram Steinberg)

How hip is Karl Marx?

His bushy gray beard and determined look are his trademarks. Marx has long since morphed into an icon – and a marketable commodity! The image of the radical revolutionary can sell almost anything, from cars to pop music. 

The Eagles (Imago/UnitedArchives)

Eagles hits album overtakes Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' in US all-time sales

The Eagles' greatest hits album has surpassed the late Michael Jackson's "Thriller" as the best-selling album of all-time in the US. The country-rock band has sold more than 150 million albums and continues to tour. 

Die Tanz Kompanie STREB mit ihrer Show SEA (Singular Extreme Actions) (Ralph Alswang)

Tanz im August: Exquisite fusion

Berlin's international contemporary dance festival pushes the edge of the envelope in 2018, pairing ballet with impressive stunts – as daring dancers and muscular acrobats cheat gravity on stage. 

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

