DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, July 4, 2024

With protests in Kenya now in their third week and police accused of using excessive force, we speak to one demonstrator who was injured in the chaos. Plus, the Eritrean rider who hopes to inspire young cyclists on the continent after becoming the first Black African to win a stage at the Tour de France.
