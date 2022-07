DW News

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, 29 July 2022

Zimbabwe introduces shiny new gold coins in a bid to tame soaring inflation, DW News Africa asks how this unusual measure is meant to work, and explores its chances of success. And: We hear from people in Ghana, who are suffering from soaring prices. The country is taking desperate measures, but at what cost? Plus: We visit the South African town where taps have run dry