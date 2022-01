DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 21 January 2022

What is driving the coups in West Africa? Plus South Africans are hopeful about life returning to normal after omicron COVID-19 infections fall. The people trying to change Tanzania's grim record on women dying in childbirth, a female boda boda motorbike taxi driver in Kenya breaks down barriers and a look forward at the knockout stage in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.