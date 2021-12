DW News

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa & Eddy Micah Jr., 31 December 2021

We gain rare access to rebel territory in Eastern DRC and meet one woman who has taken up arms to defend her community. +++ DW uncovers how a banned pesticide killed hundreds of villagers in Nigeria’s Benue State. +++ The rise of teenage pregnancies during Uganda's COVID-19 lockdown. +++ A visit to a magical place in Cape Town uniting formerly divided communities.