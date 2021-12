DW News

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 3 December 2021

A spike in COVID-19 infections in South Africa: As Omicron becomes the dominant variant, officials appeal to the public to get vaccinated. Who benefits of the China-Africa relations? We examine the continent's relationship with Beijing and the opportunities it provides for Africans. DW meets a 14-year-old Ghanaian girl living on the autism spectrum trying out modelling.