DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 20 April 2022

In focus: Al-Shabab's role in Somalia and how the group is extorting money to fund its terror attacks +++ DW investigates how critical voices in Cameroon are being silenced and forced into exile +++ Diamonds are Botswana's best friends. In an exclusive interview President Mokgweetsi Masisi explains how the country is planning to make the most of its precious stones.