  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
World Economic Forum
Climate protests
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok
Image: Hideki Yoshihara/AFLO/IMAGO

DW's netiquette policy

12 minutes ago

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.

https://p.dw.com/p/MF1G

Dear Users, 

we are glad to read your comments on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms. We want our readers to be able to engage in constructive debates, share stories and discuss our content.  

In order to have high-quality debates that are characterized by mutual respect, it is essential that you follow certain rules. 

  • Please refer to the specific article or video in each comment. 
  • Please write your contributions in German / English (please specify the language of the offer, exceptions are possible). 
  • We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, racism, sexism, homophobia, abuse of minorities, religious insults, profanity or other forms of hate speech. 
  • In particular, we oppose insults and degradation of our authors. 
  • Any comment containing conspiracy theories and/or deliberately misleading information is not allowed. 
  • The abuse of the comment sections as advertising space for commercial or private offering of goods and services is not allowed. 
  • The publication of private data such as addresses or telephone numbers in comments is not allowed. In your own interest, you should avoid posting material that violates your privacy and data rights or those of others. 
  • Please ensure that quotes are cited accordingly in your comments, if possible. When quoting copyrighted material or uploading copyrighted audio, video, or images, remember that you need the rights to use the content. We reserve the right to hide external links. 
  • Avoid using all capital letters as this could be perceived as verbal aggression. 
  • In the event of violations of these guidelines, comments will be edited, hidden or completely deleted by our community managers without prior agreement. In the event of persistent or serious violations, we reserve the right to block users from our channels temporarily or permanently. 
  • We reserve the right to change and update this netiquette. By choosing to use the feedback function on dw.com and our pages on social networks like:

DW News on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube  you acknowledge your agreement with DW's netiquette policy.

We look forward to stimulating discussions and a lively exchange of views. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW News on YouTube

www.youtube.com

Follow us on Instagram

www.instagram.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Christine Lambrecht

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigns

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Thumbnail 77 percent, #148 Sa, 14.01.2023

Mozambique fights against child marriage

Mozambique fights against child marriage

Society2 hours ago02:21 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Pakistani and a Taliban flag at a border

Will the US and Pakistan join forces against the Taliban?

Will the US and Pakistan join forces against the Taliban?

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

young people removing green vegetables out of a blue bin

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Law and Justice21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Juicy Fields Grafik

Juicyfields blocks cannabis investments

Juicyfields blocks cannabis investments

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An woman walks with an umbrella through snowy Tehran in January 2023

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

BusinessJanuary 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Peru I Peruaner protestieren und fordern den Rücktritt von Präsident Boluarte

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

PoliticsJanuary 14, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage