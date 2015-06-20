DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms — but you need to observe certain rules.

Dear Users,

we are glad to read your comments on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms. We want our readers to be able to engage in constructive debates, share stories and discuss our content.

In order to have high-quality debates that are characterized by mutual respect, it is essential that you follow certain rules.

Please refer to the specific article or video in each comment.

Please write your contributions in German / English (please specify the language of the offer, exceptions are possible).

We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, racism, sexism, homophobia, abuse of minorities, religious insults, profanity or other forms of hate speech.

In particular, we oppose insults and degradation of our authors.

Any comment containing conspiracy theories and/or deliberately misleading information is not allowed.

The abuse of the comment sections as advertising space for commercial or private offering of goods and services is not allowed.

The publication of private data such as addresses or telephone numbers in comments is not allowed. In your own interest, you should avoid posting material that violates your privacy and data rights or those of others.

Please ensure that quotes are cited accordingly in your comments, if possible. When quoting copyrighted material or uploading copyrighted audio, video, or images, remember that you need the rights to use the content. We reserve the right to hide external links.

Avoid using all capital letters as this could be perceived as verbal aggression.

In the event of violations of these guidelines, comments will be edited, hidden or completely deleted by our community managers without prior agreement. In the event of persistent or serious violations, we reserve the right to block users from our channels temporarily or permanently.

We reserve the right to change and update this netiquette. By choosing to use the feedback function on dw.com and our pages on social networks like:

DW News on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or YouTube you acknowledge your agreement with DW's netiquette policy.

We look forward to stimulating discussions and a lively exchange of views.