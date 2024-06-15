Dutch tourist missing in Greece found dead

The news came after British TV personality Michael Mosley died after taking a walk on the island of Symi. Four more tourists are still missing as Greece records unusually high temperatures.

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist who had been missing for a week was found dead on the Greek island of Samos, a police official said on Saturday.

His body was found in a ravine about 300 meters (330 yards) from the spot he was last seen after hiking alone on the southwest of the island during searing heat.

The news comes less than a week after the body of British TV personality Michael Mosley was discovered after he vanished after taking a walk alone in high temperatures on the Greek island of Symi.

Meanwhile, four more tourists reported missing in recent days are still unaccounted for, Greek authorities said.

Michael Mosley's disappearance prompted a four-day search on Symi Image: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Who are the missing tourists?

Authorities are searching for two French tourists reported missing on the island of Sikinos on Friday, Greek media reported.

The women, aged 73 and 64, had reportedly left their respective hotels to meet.

A 55-year-old tourist from the United States was last seen Tuesday in a tavern on the small island of Mathraki.

On the island of Amorgos, authorities were still searching for a 59-year-old US tourist reported missing on Tuesday after he failed to return from a solo hike in scorching conditions.

US media identified the missing tourist as retired Los Angeles police officer Albert Calibet.

Temperatures on the rise

Greece is experiencing unusually high temperatures as its summer tourist season gets underway.

An early heat wave already gripped Greece earlier this week, prompting authorities to close the Athens Acropolis and other tourist attractions during the day's hottest hours.

Maximum temperatures peaked Thursday at almost 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

Although temperatures on Saturday dropped by more than 10 C, they were expected to rise again from Sunday.

