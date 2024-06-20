Dutch PM Mark Rutte set to become new NATO chief

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has withdrawn his bid for NATO's leadership, clearing the way for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become the alliance's secretary-general.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday his country's supreme defense council would support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the alliance's secretary-general.

Iohannis withdrew his own bid for NATO's leadership, clearing the final hurdle on Rutte's path to the top job.

What Bucharest said

"The President of Romania informed... NATO allies that he withdrew his candidacy for the post of secretary-general of the organization," the council announced in a statement.

Council members had "declared themselves in favor of Romania's support for the Dutch prime minister's candidacy," it added.

The nomination of a new NATO head requires consensus from all 32 alliance members, and most had appeared ready to back Rutte. Hungary, however, had remained opposed until this week and Slovenia had also not given its approval. Both endorsed the outgoing premier at a European Union leaders' summit earlier this week.



Bordering Ukraine and the Black Sea, Romania has risen in profile in terms of strategic importance since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It hosts more than 5,000 foreign troops, the biggest contingent anywhere in the alliance's southeastern region.

The term of current Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ends on October 1.

rc/rt (dpa, AFP)