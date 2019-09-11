 Dutch lawyer involved in drug gang case slain in Amsterdam | News | DW | 18.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dutch lawyer involved in drug gang case slain in Amsterdam

Dirk Wiersum was shot outside his apartment, having represented a witness against known drug lords. Dutch police have said they warned lawmakers to take rising crime associated with hard drugs more seriously.

Police officers control the access near the site of a shooting on September 18, 2019 in the Amsterdam district of Buitenveldert, where Dutch lawyer Derk Wiersum was shot dead. (Getty Images/AFP/M. Van Bergen)

Dutch lawyer Derk Wiersum was shot outside his Amsterdam apartment on Wednesday, before the hoodie-clad assailant fled on foot. Wiersum, 44, had been representing a witness against two drug kingpins known as the most wanted men in the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the killing in broad daylight "incredibly disturbing."

"This is very alarming news. The police and the public prosecutor are investigating," Rutte told the press.

Wiersum was acting as a defense lawyer for a witness identified as Nabil B. in a huge case against the Morrocan-born Ridouan Taghi and Said Razzouki, who have international arrest warrants against them for murder and drug trafficking.

Police are hunting for the pair in connection with Wiersum's murder. However, questions are already being asked as to why Wiersum had not been provided with better personal security, as Nabil B.'s brother was already shot dead last year.

Policemen work on September 18, 2019, on the site of a shooting in the Amsterdam district of Buitenveldert, where Dutch lawyer Derk Wiersum was shot dead. (Getty Images/AFP/M. Van Bergen)

Wiersum was shot in broad daylight outside his Amsterdam apartment

'Narco-state' Netherlands?

The Netherlands has long been known for its tolerance of marijuana, but in recent years there has been a major uptick in the trafficking and production of harder drugs throughout the country.

The NPB police union said that Wiersum's slaying was evidence the situation in the country was getting out of control.

"This is a confirmation that we live in a narco-state," said union spokesman Jan Struijs. "It is an attack on the rule of law."

In 2018, the NPB had warned in a previous report that the Netherlands risked becoming a "narco-state," arguing that politicians were underestimating the problem.

Watch video 02:53

Netherlands: Hub of the drugs trade

es/msh (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Dutch drugs: 'Breaking Bad' in Tilburg

The Tilburg region in the southern Netherlands has earned a reputation as the ecstasy capital of the world. Can the authorities find a way to curb the area's enormous production of MDMA? Rosanne Kropman reports. (24.02.2019)  

Severed head found in Amsterdam tied to underworld drug war

A severed head has been found in front of an Amsterdam cafe, a day after a decapitated body was discovered in a torched car. Police are investigating links with criminal drug gangs. (09.03.2016)  

Ecstasy ingredients found in Netherlands drug bust

A truckload of ingredients for making a billion Ecstasy pills has been found by Dutch police. They say the lorry was found in a southern Zeeland province village, across the border from Belgium's port city of Antwerp. (10.02.2017)  

Dutch ecstasy, amphetamine production among world's largest

Despite campaigns against illegal drugs in the Netherlands, the country is one of the world's largest producers of ecstasy and amphetamines. The government has vowed to do more to combat the "shameful situation." (25.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Netherlands: Hub of the drugs trade  

Related content

Türkei | Fall Khashoggi

'You will suffocate me': Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's last words to his murderers 11.09.2019

Riyadh initially offered multiple accounts about Khashoggi's disappearance, but later said the journalist was killed by rogue officials inside its consulate. The UN blames Saudi officials for his "premeditated" murder.

Niederlande Frau trägt Burka vor dem Justitzgebäude in Den Haag

Dutch 'burqa ban' comes into force 01.08.2019

The Netherlands joins a number of other European nations in implementing the controversial law. Some consider burqas a symbol of the oppression of women, while others view the ban as a violation of religious freedom.

Deutschland Steinhude Hells Angels

Portugal charges 89 Hells Angels bikers after Lisbon attack 11.07.2019

Members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club were indicted for attempting to kill four people and injuring others with knives, axes and batons at a restaurant in Lisbon. The gang was banned by the Netherlands in May.

Advertisement