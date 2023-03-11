  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Demonstrators during an action by Farmers Defense Force FDF in the Zuiderpark in The Hague
Image: Robin Utrecht/ANP/IMAGO
PoliticsNetherlands

Dutch farmers, climate activists hold protests in The Hague

19 minutes ago

Thousands of farmers and anti-establishment demonstrators protested in The Hague against government plans to cut nitrate emissions. At the same time, climate activists blocked a main road elsewhere in the city.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OYZb

More than 10,000 Dutch farmers protested in The Hague on Saturday against the government's plans to limit nitrogen emissions

The protests took place ahead of the March 15 provincial elections, which will indirectly select members of the national parliament's upper house and could have an effect on proposals for reducing nitrate pollution.

Farmers claim 'there is no nitrogen problem'

Police said they stopped an unknown number of tractors that were headed for the farmers' demonstration. The city banned all but two "symbolic" tractors from participating, citing safety concerns.

The protesters carried banners reading "No farmers, no food," and, "There is no nitrogen 'problem'" during the peaceful demonstration organized by the Farmers' Defence Force group.

Many also waved upside-down Dutch flags, which have become synonymous with farmers' protests, and balloons with the logo of the far-right Forum for Democracy (FVD) party.

Netherlands flags fly upside-down in protest as thousands of demonstrators joined an anti-government protest by farmers' organizations in The Hague
The protest comes days before Dutch provincial elections on March 15, in which a party representing farmers' interests is expected to perform wellImage: Peter Dejong/AP Photo/picture alliance

Relatively large numbers of livestock and heavy use of fertilizers have led to levels of nitrogen oxides in the soil and water in the Netherlands and Belgium that are higher than European Union regulations allow.

The government wants to cut emissions of pollutants, predominantly nitrates, by 50% nationwide by 2030. Ministers call the proposal an "unavoidable transition" that aims to improve air, land and water quality, and have warned that it will mean "that not all farmers can continue their business."

Dutch farmers angry over emissions targets

Climate activists protest tax rules

Meanwhile, climate activists held a simultaneous demonstration a few kilometers away. 

Thousands of environmentalists blocked a major thoroughfare in an unauthorized protest against tax rules they say encourage the use of fossil fuels. Police used water cannon to disperse a group of about 100 of the activists, including many who were blocking a highway. 

Environmentalists, led by the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, scaled a wall next to the road they had blocked to hang a banner reading, "Stop fossil subsidies."

Protesters are demanding an end to fuel tax exemptions for oil refineries and coal plants, introduced to avoid double taxation, as well as exemptions for the aviation and shipping industries that were agreed at the EU level.

The twin demonstrations prompted authorities to place army trucks near some crossroads to block the streets if tractors or other protest vehicles tried to drive into the city center.

dh/fb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A police line in front of a building in Hamburg where a mass shooting left at least eight people dead and eight more wounded, on March 10, 2023

Hamburg shooting sparks debate on Germany's gun laws

Crime4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Symbolbild Malaria | Spritze

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Health11 hours ago02:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

Japan's players cheers with World Cup trophy

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Sports5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck in the snow on a trip to Norway

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

PoliticsMarch 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Wagner's St Petersburg office

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Law and Justice2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Close headshot of three girls in black hijabs, weeping. Two are wearing surgical masks, one is covering her mouth with her hand.

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Society24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A bespectacled man wearing a tuxedo holds two gold statuettes in his hands. They are the Oscar awards.

Best director Oscar nominations are all male, yet again

Best director Oscar nominations are all male, yet again

FilmMarch 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage