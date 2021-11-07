Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Drone

A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is an unpiloted aircraft - and it is not just in use for military purposes these days.

Drones are basically flying robots remotely controlled from the ground or that fly autonomously through software-controlled flight plans. They are often used in the military, serving as the "eye in the sky" that monitors what is happening on the ground. Unlike humans, they need no rest, and they don't put pilots' lives at risk in combat zones. Small civilian drones have become increasingly popular worldwide for fun and recreation as well as tasks as varied as filming, land-surveying, agriculture and parcel delivery. Two drone incidents at the White House in 2015 - one drone crashed on the White House lawn - highlight concern that drones could also be used for terrorist acts.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 20, 2020. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Iraq: Prime minister unhurt after assassination attempt by drone 07.11.2021

The residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was hit in a drone attack. The military has described the strike as an assassination attempt.
21.05.2021 May 21, 2021, Tehran, Tehran, Iran: A handout photo made available by Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) official website Sepahnews shows Iranian revolutionary guard corps chief General Hossein Salami (L) and Amir Ali Hajizadeh commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (R) unveiling a new drone called 'Gaza' at an undisclosed location in Iran, 21 May 2021. IRGC on 21 May unveiled the new drone called 'Gaza' which according to them is capable of carrying 13 bombs and flying at over 35,000 feet. The announcement came on the day a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and militants in the Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire following days of fighting that left at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed. (Credit Image: Â© Sepahnews via ZUMA Wire

US sanctions 6 Iranian targets over drone activities 30.10.2021

The US Treasury has blacklisted two individuals and four entities involved in Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles program. Washington has said Iranian drones have been used to attack US forces and international shipping.
A military drone is seen flying over the Syrian village of Nahleh. A drone attack targeting a car in Nahleh village has injured two men and a woman from the same family, while a similar attack has killed a man in Tal Tunah village.

Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria 23.10.2021

Abdul Hamid al-Matar's death has been confirmed by the US military. It comes two days after a US outpost in Syria was attacked.
29.08.2021 Afghan people are seen inside a house after U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in Kabul drone strike 16.10.2021

Washington has offered an undisclosed compensation payment for the family members of civilians who were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul in August.
Die Schwerlastdrohne Volodrone fliegt während des Premierenflugs über den Hafen von Hamburg. Für eine Woche ist die Hansestadt das weltweite Schaufenster für intelligente Verkehrssysteme. Zum ITS-Weltkongress treffen sich Experten für Verkehr, Logistik und Digitalisierung in Hamburg, um darüber zu diskutieren, wie gewerblicher und privater Verkehr unter den Vorzeichen von Klimakrise und steigenden Mobilitätswünschen aussehen könnten.

Germany: Heavy-duty drone makes first public launch in Hamburg 13.10.2021

The drone, owned by Volocopter, offers a new method to transport goods to places that are otherwise difficult to reach. German logistics provider DB Schenker became a major investor in the drone last year.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meet for talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Spiridonovka Street. Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Iran warns Israel over 'presence' in Azerbaijan 06.10.2021

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says his country does not accept "geopolitical changes" in the Caucasus. Tensions between Iran and neighboring Azerbaijan have been on the rise of late.
29.08.2021 Afghan people are seen inside a house after U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

US admits Kabul drone strike mistakenly killed civilians 17.09.2021

A US general said the drone strike "tragically killed" as many as 10 civilians, including seven children. At the time, the Pentagon said they hit "IS" terrorists heading to Kabul airport in an explosive-laden vehicle.
This Jan. 2, 2016 photo shows the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street off Cape Town, South Africa. The oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, authorities said Friday, July 30, 2021, as details about the incident remained few. (Johan Victor via AP)

UK and Iran in war of words over ꞌoutrageousꞌ oil tanker attack 02.08.2021

Iran and the UK have clashed over a suspected drone attack on an oil tanker that killed two people. The US secretary of state has promised a coordinated response.
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 15: A United States Air Force (USAF) F-16 fighter jet performs during the T150 Defence Force Air Show on October 15, 2016 in Townsville, Australia. The Air Show forms part of Townsville's 150th celebrations. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

US carries out airstrikes in Iraq, Syria targeting Iran-backed militias 28.06.2021

Iran-backed militias have been using facilities targeted by the airstrikes to launch drone attacks against US interests in Iraq, the Pentagon says.
SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA-JUNE 26 : Indian forces stand near the site of attack in Barbar Shah area of Srinagar,Kashmir on June 26, 2021. Four civilians including a non-local were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade at Indian forces in Barbar Shah Srinagar ,Police said. Faisal Khan / Anadolu Agency

India: Explosions rock Jammu military base 27.06.2021

The two blasts, possibly from a drone, hit an air force base in the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Armin Laschet (CDU), CDU-Vorsitzender, Kanzlerkandidat und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, hält bei der Adenauer-Konferenz zur Rolle Deutschlands in der internationalen Sicherheitspolitik in der Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) eine Grundsatzrede zur Außen- und Sicherheitspolitik. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German chancellor candidate backs higher military spending 13.06.2021

CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet says Germany should uphold its NATO promise to spend 2% of GDP on defense. His comments come amid revelations the Bundeswehr is under-equipped for drone combat.
Germany warns: AI arms race already underway

Germany warns: AI arms race already underway 07.06.2021

The world is entering a new era of warfare, with artificial intelligence taking center stage. AI is making militaries faster, smarter and more efficient. But if left unchecked, it threatens to destabilize the world.
Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey May 24, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Poland continues to draw EU, NATO ire over Turkish drone purchases 07.06.2021

Polish President Andrzej Duda's talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saw Poland become the first NATO and EU country to buy Turkish drones. Warsaw is not afraid of putting the cat among the pigeons.
MOSUL, IRAQ - JULY 4: A general view of the Dibege Refugee Camp in the Makhmur district after around 2 thousand civilians have fled areas recently liberated by the Iraqi army after the intensification of operations in the Daesh-controlled areas in the south of Mosul, Iraq on July 4, 2016. Hemn Baban / Anadolu Agency

Turkish drone strike on Iraqi refugee camp kills three 05.06.2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the camp, which houses thousands of Kurdish refugees, is an incubator for terrorists.
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on April 24, 2021, shows smoke billowing from a tanker off the coast of the western Syrian city of Baniyas. - An Iranian tanker was attacked off the Syrian coast, sparking a fire, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, while state news agency SANA quoted the oil ministry as saying the fire erupted after what was believed to be an attack by a drone from the direction of Lebanese waters. (Photo by - / SANA / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Oil tanker explosion off Syrian coast kills three 25.04.2021

Syrian media has said a drone attack is responsible for igniting a fire on the tanker that killed three workers. The vessel is suspected to have been carrying Iranian oil.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Mental aerobics, Mars & music 15.04.2021

What is going wrong in the minds of conspiracy theorists when they end up jumping to false conclusions? Also, why are people talking about a helicopter on Mars? And finally, when music makes us feel good, why does it do that?
Show more articles