Dresden Green Vault jewelry theft trial opens

It was one of the most spectacular, most impudent burglaries in recent decades — a worst-case scenario not only for Dresden, fondly known as "Florence on the Elbe," but for the entire state of Saxony's cultural heritage. In November 2019, burglars used brute force to steal valuables from the city'sHistoric Green Vault. The jewel collection, which belongs to the Dresden State Art Collections, is one of the most famous collections in Germany. The suspected robbers, members of a Berlin clan, were apprehended and their trial started on January 28.

Gems of immeasurable value

In the early morning hours of November 25, 2019, several men forced their way into the Historic Green Vault through a barred window. They used brutal force, apparently without any respect for art, which was particularly astonishing.

Within minutes, they had smashed a glass display case with an axe and stolen about a dozen pieces of three historic sets of jewels from the era of Augustus the Strong (1670-1733), including the "Saxon White," a 48-carat white diamond.

Investigations took a turn after a year in mid-November 2020 when the task force codenamed "Epaulette" convicted members of the Remmo clan, one of Berlin's most notorious gangs, after a major raid that involved about 1,600 police officers.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A treasure chest robbed The unique jewel sets were the special attraction of the Green Vault. Among the stolen pieces are the diamond jewelry of former Saxon queens, a military star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-encrusted sword. They were kept in display cases that the thieves broke into in November 2019.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Star of the Order of the White Eagle The ornate breast star was made in 1746-49 by goldsmith Jean Jacques Pallard using diamonds, rubies, gold and silver. Receiving the star was a rare honor: By the time Saxon Elector and King of Poland Augustus II the Strong died in 1733, he had appointed only 40 Knights to the Order of the White Eagle.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A fancy hair decoration An aigrette is a type of hair ornament. This piece, a stolen item from the collection in Dresden, was designed in the shape of a sun. It was made at some point between 1782 and 1807 and belongs to the collection of brilliant jewelry owned by the former queens of Saxony. It consists of 127 diamonds and is constructed of silver.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Not your average sword This over-the-top sword hilt was designed by several jewelers in the 18th century. It consists of nine larger diamonds and 770 smaller ones, as well as a number of silver, gold, steel and velvet elements. What happened to it after the theft is anyone's guess.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A sign of wealth in the Baroque period Saxony's ruler Augustus II the Strong (1670-1733) wanted to create artistic gesamtkunstwerk, mixed artistic forms, in Dresden during his reign. Between 1723 and 1730, he had a Baroque building erected to express his vision of wealth and power. This palace, now the Green Vault museum, reflects this opulent vision and to this day remains full of significant works of art and valuable jewels.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Time traveling in the White Silver Room The White Silver Room is one of eight chambers that comprise the Green Vault. Visiting the collection is like traveling back in time to the Baroque era, as one browses the 3,000 objects in the collection. The Green Vault opened to the public as early as 1724. Visitors were only allowed to enter in small groups and, according to the king's wish, "with clean clothing."

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault August the Strong: Patron of the arts and lover of excess Augustus II the Strong had his Dresden residence expanded according to the French model. He held court in the style of Louis XIV, depleting Saxony's finances in the process. The coat of arms of the elector of Saxony can still be found in the ornate building. Author: Sabine Oelze



Three clan members suspected of the Dresden theft were arrested; police next nabbed twin brothers, also members of the clan, and the sixth and final suspect, Ahmed Remmo, was arrested on August 19, 2021. Ahmed Remmo was already convicted in 2020 for a burglary at the Berlin Bode Museum.

Where is the loot?

The whereabouts of the priceless jewels remain unclear, and alleged tips have come to nothing. The jewel sets were among the special attractions of the Green Vault, including royal diamond jewelry, a breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-studded rapier.

"I could hardly believe it at first, because not long ago, the Green Vault was beautifully restored at great expense," said Ulli Seegers, an art historian who used to run the German branch of the Art Loss Register, right after the theft, adding it was a "treasure trove of world cultural heritage." "It is really an immense loss, a treasure that is probably irretrievably lost," she told DW.

The expert was not optimistic about finding the gems, either. "Due to my experience in the international art market in the field of art crime, the probability that the jewel sets in their original form will reappear at some point is rather low." She said the thieves might very well destroy what is a unique cultural treasure and break it up into individual parts.

Safety standards in museums

Seegers felt sure the "treasure chamber met the international safety standards due to the aforementioned restoration," but that they apparently were not sufficient after all. One should not forget, she said, that "museums are not maximum security" sites.

Famous visitors to the Green Vault

The Dresden theft was "a huge loss for mankind," said Stephan Zilkens, arguing, however, that the Green Vault could have protected itself from a total loss. If the jewels could be sold without restriction and were not affected by the Cultural Property Protection Act — neither of which is the case, — an auction could fetch anywhere between €150 million ($168 million) and 200 million, the insurance expert told DW.

Green Vault, a 'state treasure'

The Green Vault in Dresden is one of the most famous museums in Germany. The rooms in the historic building date back to the 16th century. In 1723, the Saxon Elector and Polish King August the Strong had a treasure chamber built there. After extensive renovation and restoration work, that treasure chamber was moved back to Dresden's Residence Palace in 2006.

The jewels stolen are estimated to be worth €113.8 million ($135 million).

After the reopening, it was proudly presented to the public. Russian President Vladimir Putin was given a tour in 2006 and former US President Barack Obama took a tour during his visit to Germany in 2009.

Today, the jewel collections are presented in two sections, a historical section on the first floor of the Residence Palace in the eight authentically restored rooms. The New Green Vault displays special individual pieces on the second floor. Some rooms were decorated with malachite-green paint — thus the name.

This article was originally written in German.