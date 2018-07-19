Dragoslav Ognjanovic, Serbian lawyer who defended Milosevic, killed in Belgrade

The 57-year-old lawyer was killed in front of his home in the Novi Beograd neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

Dragoslav Ognjanovic's 26-year-old son was injured in his right arm.

Ognjanovic was part of the legal team defending Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal against charges relating to the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Milosevic died in 2006 of a heart attack before his trial was completed.

Since then, Ognjanovic has defended some of Serbia's leading underworld figures.

Members of the Serbian and Montenegrin organized crime networks have been engaged in a turf war over illegal drugs over the last two years and a number of them have been killed.

Last year, there were media reports that only four of 83 murders that appeared to be gang-related had been solved in Serbia and Montenegro.

