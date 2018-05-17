Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Most famous vampire in literary history
Dracula is a 1897 novel from author Bram Stoker. He modeled the character after Graf Vlad Draculea, also notoriously known as “Vlad the Impaler." He is believed to have killed from 40,000 to 100,000 European civilians (political rivals, criminals, and anyone that he considered "useless to humanity"), mainly by impaling. The castle in which Dracula lived was based on the Bran Castle, situated on the border between Transylvania and Wallachia.
Dracula, Batman — let's face it, that's what comes to mind when we think about bats. But while we might only know a little about bats, the impact we are having on them is huge. Documenting the extent of the species' decline has been a challenge; but finding out more about their migrational patterns might hold the key.
