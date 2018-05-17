Visit the new DW website

Dracula

Most famous vampire in literary history

Dracula is a 1897 novel from author Bram Stoker. He modeled the character after Graf Vlad Draculea, also notoriously known as “Vlad the Impaler." He is believed to have killed from 40,000 to 100,000 European civilians (political rivals, criminals, and anyone that he considered "useless to humanity"), mainly by impaling. The castle in which Dracula lived was based on the Bran Castle, situated on the border between Transylvania and Wallachia.

dpatopbilder - Eine Fledermaus der Art Großes Mausohr (Myotis myotis) zwackt am 12.01.2018 in den Finger einer Naturschützerin im Kellergewölbe der alten Brauerei in Frankfurt (Oder) (Brandenburg). Ausgerüstet mit Lampen, Leitern, Spiegeln und Schreibblock steigen jährlich Mitte Januar Naturschützer in Frankfurt (Oder) in die Gewölbe des einstigen Brauereikellers hinab, um die hier überwinternden Fledermausarten zu zählen. Die alte Brauereiruine war von der Stadt vor 14 Jahren unter Naturschutz gestellt und gesichert worden. Sie gilt den Angaben nach vor allem für das Große Mausohr, die größte der deutschlandweit vorkommenden 23 Arten, als wichtigstes Objekt zum Überwintern in Deutschland. Jährlich überwintern hier zwischen 600 und 700 Große Mausohren. Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: Stopover for bats in Germany 17.05.2018

Dracula, Batman — let's face it, that's what comes to mind when we think about bats. But while we might only know a little about bats, the impact we are having on them is huge. Documenting the extent of the species' decline has been a challenge; but finding out more about their migrational patterns might hold the key.
26.11.2015 DW Feature doku kw 50 / 51 Transsilvanien

Transylvania in the snow 28.11.2016

Transylvania is known for its dark forests, lonely valleys and the myth of Dracula, the blood-sucking figure on whom Irish author Bram Stoker based his famous novel. But is this what the heart of Romania is really like?
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 27.10.2016 28.10.2016

What's become of the residents of 'The Jungle' in Calais? - The British government gives the go ahead for a third runway at Heathrow airport - Apple picking in Norway benefits society - A night in the castle which inspired the legend of Dracula - Living on the front line in eastern Ukraine - Allegations of ill-treatment in Turkey following the failed coup in July - Lost in translation in Italy
Christopher Lee dies at 93 epa04793282 (FILE) A file picture dated 15 April 2004 shows Christopher Lee during an interview at the Hotel Schweizerhof in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to an exclusive report in The Telegraph, Lee has died at the age of 93 at a hospital in London, Britain on 07 June 2015. His wife delayed the announcement to inform all close members of the family. EPA/SIGI TISCHLER

The legend of Sir Christopher Lee 11.06.2015

From Dracula to a Bond baddie, from a Tolkien wizard to a Sith lord, all while singing heavy metal vocals into his nineties. Lee's imposing presence etched several cruel characters into the memories of generations.
epa03815641 British actor Sir Christopher Lee poses with the Excellence Award Moet & Chandon 2013, marking the beggining of the 66th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, 07 August 2013. The festival runs from 07 to 17 August. EPA/URS FLUEELER +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Kino; Film; .Film; CINEMA

Sinister silver screen star Christopher Lee dead at 93 11.06.2015

Christopher Lee has died in hospital at the age of 93. He was best known for playing powerful villains like Dracula, the Bond nemesis Francisco Scaramanga and the voice of the Jabberwocky in Alice in Wonderland.
ARCHIV - Der 'Goldene Leopard' von Locarno, aufgenommen in Locarno (Archivfoto vom 09.08.2010). Bei dem 65. Internationalen Filmfestival von Locarno werden 19 Spiel- und Dokumentarfilme um den Hauptpreis, den Goldenen Leoparden, konkurrieren. Zwei dieser Filme sind deutsche Koproduktionen. Deutsche Regisseure sind allerdings nicht im Wettbewerb vertreten. Das Festival in der Schweiz zeigt vom 1. bis 11. August in verschiedenen Sektionen fast 300 Filme. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY (zu dpa 0628 vom 11.07.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Casanova film seduces Locarno jury for director Serra 18.08.2013

A Catalan-language film about a famed Venetian womanizer has won top prize at the Locarno Film Festival. There was also some success for Germany, with a documentary taking a peek at the global banking industry.
Vampire legends

Vampire legends 19.07.2013

They're terrifying but have never lost their ability to sell books and movie tickets. Now vampires are the focus of the exhibition "Princes and Princesses of Darkness" at the Film Museum in Dusseldorf.

Dracula tourism 31.10.2008

We take you on a tour of the 15th century fortress in Romania that was once the home of Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Count Dracula.
Januar 2008

Nokia Plant Closure Draws Germany's Attention to Bochum 29.01.2008

Bochum is a city that has become a prototype for the transformation of the Ruhr region from smokestack industries to high tech. Now the blue-collar city has come to represent the downside of globalization in Germany.
Lebensgroße Dracula-Figur, Exponat der Vampirausstellung in Dreieich, die ab Freitag, dem 31.10.2003, eine dauerhafte Bleibe im Vampirmuseum auf Schloß Laubach finden wird. Undatiertes Pressefoto, (Quelle: Dracula Society, http://www.dracula-society.de)

A Dracula Spectacular 31.10.2003

As the festival of Halloween comes knocking once again, a more lasting shrine to the legend of Count Dracula is preparing to open its doors to thousands of vampire lovers.
Bela Lugosi portrays the evil Count Dracula in the 1931 movie classic. (AP Photo)

Romania on Bloodcurdling Mission 13.05.2002

The Romanian government is planing to pump new blood into its stricken tourism industry by promoting its infamous son, Vlad the Impaler, the inspiration for the mythical Count Dracula.
Vampir, Dracula

Dracula Bares his Fangs at German State 02.04.2002

A whacky campaign for autonomy by a self-proclaimed descendant of Count Dracula in an obscure village in northern Germany adds some colour to a lack-lustre election year.