'Nosferatu' (1921)

Back in 1921, when German director Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau started shooting for "Nosferatu," there was no such thing as a "horror movie." Played by Max Schreck, the vampire Count Orlok was one of the scariest characters ever featured in a silent movie at the time. The gloomy, bald figure with bat-ears, thick eyebrows and long canines could have come directly from the depths of hell.