  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Washed off land and fallen trees in Kinshasa
Many of the fatalities occurred in hillside areas of the capital Image: REUTERS
CatastropheDemocratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo: Floods devastate Kinshasa, causing landslides

23 minutes ago

Major roads in the city of some 15 million people have been submerged in muddy waters. The country's president blamed the catastrophe on climate change.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KtQ8

Hit by heavy rains, the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, is facing the worst floods in years. At least 100 people have been reported dead on Tuesday, according to state television.

More deaths have been reported in hillside areas where heavy downpour led to landslides.

How are the floods impacting Kinshasa?

Key supply routes have been shut because of clogged water. Major roads including the N1 highway that connects Kinshasa to the chief sea port of Matadi have been submerged in muddy waters. In a statement the prime minister's office said that the N1 could be closed for 3-4 days.

Flash flood buries dozens in Congolese capital Kinshasa

Small vehicles could start using the highway within the next day, but it could take "three or four days" for trucks, Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said.

A major landslide occurred in the hilly district of Mont-Ngafula which blocked the N1 highway. Lukonde said that around 20 people died there when "homes were swept away."

Home to some 15 million people, Kinshasa is located on the Congo River and is one of the megacities in Africa. Many houses are built on flood-prone slopes. The city faces issues of poorly regulated rapid urbanization which makes it more prone to flash floods.

Congo leader blames climate change

At a US-Africa summit held in Washington, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday said that climate change is the cause behind the deadly floods in Kinshasa.

Antony Blinken und Felix Tshisekedi
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi discussed the climate crisis amid the flooding in KinshasaImage: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP/picture alliance

"The DRC is under pressure but unfortunately it's not sufficiently heard or supported," he told Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Support must come from countries that pollute and unfortunately trigger the harmful consequences in our countries that lack the means to protect themselves," he added.

Offering his condolences, Blinken said the flooding was "further evidence of the challenges we are facing with climate and something we need to work on together."

mf/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate a goal for Argentina

Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup final

Soccer8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal and US flags in the foreground with a plane in the background at an airbase

US-Africa Leaders Summit: Forging a better partnership?

US-Africa Leaders Summit: Forging a better partnership?

PoliticsDecember 12, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Cranes at Hamburg harbor in Germany

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Qanon, Reichsbürger and COVID protesters on the Reichstag steps in August 2020

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Smoke billows from chimney stacks, with wind turbines in the background

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Thumbnails zur Made Sendung

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

Soccer13 hours ago03:38 min
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage