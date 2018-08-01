 Don′t instrumentalize culture, says Goethe-Institut president | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 03.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Don't instrumentalize culture, says Goethe-Institut president

Promoting German culture and language worldwide, Germany's renowned Goethe-Institut currently faces major chances and challenges.

Pchildren carrying lettes that rwad welcome in German (Goethe-Institut)

The German cultural institute's work has become particularly difficult in China, Russia, and Turkey, according to Goethe-Institut President Klaus-Dieter Lehmann.

With 12 to 14 institutes in each of 14 designated regions across the world, the organization cooperates with local partners.

In Russia, a law restricting the activity of foreign agents has made life difficult for NGOs, Lehmann told DW. They are included among the Goethe-Institut's local partners and have to justify working as "foreign agents" with a German institution that "naturally represents freedom in the arts."

At the same time, China has increasingly begun to use culture as a political tool, Lehmann said, pointing out that 500 new Confucius educational institutes have been founded worldwide over the past few years. Wary of using culture to fuel a competition of political systems, Lehmann argued that "culture should not be instrumentalized."

'Beacons of hope'

Germany, he said, can act in its own best interest by creating "a liberal, open society willing to enter into debate and based on the rule of law, human rights and a democratic constitution." If Germany stays true to those principles, the country will succeed in the long run, he added.

Klaus-Dieter Lehmann (Goethe-Institut/Loredana La Rocca)

Goethe-Institut president since 2008: Klaus-Dieter Lehmann

Demand for German language courses and cultural events is currently up in countries facing political challenges. "We are the beacons of hope because we are still operative," Lehmann said, adding that quite a few international foundations have been banned in some countries where the Goethe-Institut today draws visitors like never before. Local communities seem to be saying, "Please don't abandon us", Lehmann said.

In cooperation with two Turkish partners and cultural institutes from Sweden, the Netherlands and France, the Goethe-Institut has also set up small-scale local European cultural initiatives in the Turkish cities of Izmir, Gaziantep and Diyarbakir. Projects in the latter two southeastern cities otherwise lacking in cultural activity include film festivals, theater productions and instruction in culture management for Turkish colleagues. "We even include the Syrian refugees who live in this part of the country," he said, indicating that those projects might soon expand.

"We have true partners at the local level," Lehmann said.

Economic aspects

The Goethe-Institut president also mentioned his organization's educational projects in Africa, including "Music in Africa" and a digital platform that keeps up with various African film festivals.

Those activities offer an economic point of view in addition to the artistic perspective, said Lehmann, adding, "Including economic considerations is beneficial to the arts."

DW recommends

Who in the world wants to learn German?

German as a foreign language is booming in emerging countries like India or China. In Europe, it remains particularly attractive in Poland, but is imperiled in France. Find out where people are learning German and why. (22.04.2015)  

Germany's Goethe-Institut faces new challenges amid political uncertainty

New government, new foreign cultural policies? Johannes Ebert, Secretary-General of Germany's Goethe-Institut, speaks about the culture institute's plans for cross-cultural dialogue. (09.02.2018)  

Related content

PASCH Netzwerk feiert 10-jähriges Jubiläum

German international schools aim to promote language, society and culture 06.06.2018

Digitization and high-quality education are top of the agenda at this week's World Congress of German Schools Abroad in Berlin. In addition to experts and politicians, alumni will also be taking part for the first time.

Russland Projekt Grenzen vom Goethe-Institut in Moskau

Germany's Goethe-Institut faces new challenges amid political uncertainty 09.02.2018

New government, new foreign cultural policies? Johannes Ebert, Secretary-General of Germany's Goethe-Institut, speaks about the culture institute's plans for cross-cultural dialogue.

USA Konfuzius-Institut in San Franzisco

Why is the US targeting China's Confucius Institute? 16.04.2018

As China seeks to strengthen its foreign policy clout, the state-sponsored cultural institution, Confucius Institute, has been labeled a "subversive" mechanism for increasing China's public influence abroad.

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 logo

Arts.21 - The rise of young women in film

All over the world, women are taking the film industry by storm. What motivates them? How did they get their break? Five filmmakers - all Berlinale Talents participants - tell us about their struggle for recognition. Arts.21 Special. 

Books

Johannesburg Kinder in Alexandra Township mandela Wandbild (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

Growing up with Nelson Mandela

On his 100th birthday, people all over the world are celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy: as South Africa's first black president and a giant of the anti-apartheid struggle. But Mandela was also a family man. 

Arts.21

Pianist Daniil Trifonov (DW)

A new Chopin (1)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  